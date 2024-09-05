4 Questions with Morgan County head coach Clint Jenkins

Today’s interviewee is Morgan County coach Clint Jenkins, whose team plays Greene County in a battle of unbeaten top-10 teams Friday night in Madison. In 2023, his fourth at Morgan County, Jenkins guided the Bulldogs to their first 10-win season in 20 years. He previously coached at Dacula, leading the Falcons to two region titles and two Class 6A semifinal appearances in his three seasons.

1. Why did you leave Gwinnett County football for Morgan County? “I loved my time in Gwinnett. We obviously had a great run at Dacula and had some great players. It was fun going up against the best in the state from week to week. I’d actually coached at Morgan County before [as an assistant] and had an affection for the place and the people here. My wife was coaching and teaching at Buford, and my twins, who are juniors now, were going to Buford Middle School, and I was at Dacula. When Morgan County called me about the job, we saw this as a place where we could all be together. It was a great decision. Glad we’re here.”

2. Greene County was the only team to beat you last year. What was the story on that game, and what impresses you about them? “Greene County is a big rivalry game for us here at Morgan County. We felt last year we had some opportunities in the game but just didn’t get it done. They are really big in some spots and super athletic in others. When you’ve got two or three Power 4 guys on a single-A team, that can be tough to deal with. I think that game was a turning point for us. We used that adversity to propel us to our winning streak. They’re a really good team.” [On Greene’s Kevin Wynn and Steve Miller: “Wynn is a big strong kid. You try to double-team him. What makes him special is the way he moves for his size. Miller is a really athletic kid on the perimeter. He really hurt us at quarterback last year extending plays.”