4 Questions with Marist offensive line coach Dan Perez

Today’s interviewee is Marist offensive line coach Dan Perez, who has been on coach Alan Chadwick’s staff since 1989. Their relationship goes back to when Perez was Marist’s starting quarterback in 1982 and 1983 and Chadwick was his position coach. Perez also served as Marist’s head baseball coach for 10 years, leading the War Eagles to state titles in 2002 and 2003. Since 2010, he’s also been Marist’s middle school girls basketball coach.

1. What inspires you to coach? And why Marist for so long? “Sports have always been a big part of my life, and I always wanted to go back and pay it back forward to help 17-year-olds who had the same aspirations and dreams that I had as a teenager. I want to pass that along to a younger generation. That’s what got me in it, and here I am 36 years later. I had a couple of chances to go other places, but this school itself – with the mind, spirit and body mentality that develops the whole student – is something that I really value and enjoy. And obviously the history of success in the athletic program has been a staple too. You put in a lot of hours, but it’s gratifying to know that we have a chance to be successful at the end of the season.”

2. You coached running backs the first several years of your career. How did you become an offensive line coach, and what has made Marist’s offensive lines successful over the years? “In my first year [as the o-line coach in 2007], I was completely lost. I had always been a quarterback as a player. I learned more about football in that year than I had in all those years before. Doc Spurgeon was my mentor. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention him. He’d been around the program for many years, and his specialty was offensive line and special teams. I spent countless hours with Doc and tried to soak up every bit of the ins and outs of option football. Marist is not blessed with a lot of 300-pound-plus guys. We can’t stand up and lock up with and push people around. We really enjoy taking middle to middle-plus size guys and fitting them into the system where you buy into how it works. You double team and combo block rather than man-on-man blocking. It allows the average-size kids to be successful. The lower man wins! Their pad level has to be below the kid we’re blocking, and we have to be spot on with our fundamentals and techniques. We spend an exorbitant amount of time each week doing the same fundamental drills Monday through Thursday.”