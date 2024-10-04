4 Questions with Lee County quarterback Weston Bryan

Today’s interviewee is Lee County quarterback Weston Bryan, who rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns and was 8-of-13 passing for 134 yards in last week’s win over reigning Class 6A champion Thomas County Central. Bryan’s aggressive and atypical rushing game helped end Thomas Central’s 20-game winning streak. Bryan has 214 more rushing yards this season than last. Bryan is committed to Georgia Southern. Lee County, undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, looks ahead to a matchup with defending 5A champion Coffee that was postponed until next week.

1. What was your game plan going into last week’s game against Thomas County Central? “Honestly, when you go into the game it’s going to be a four-quarter game. It’s going to come down to who can turn over the ball less and just control the football as much as we can. Their defense was very tough, and they had very good defensive linemen. Obviously we tried to get the ball to Oush [AJC Super 11 running back Ousmane Kromah] as much as we could, and whenever that wasn’t working, let’s mix it up with me running. I knew going into the game that I was going to run the ball a good bit. [Kromah] is a very good asset passing the ball as well, so if he wasn’t running the ball then we would try to get him the ball in space to the air. I love running the ball. I love the physicality of the game. There were a few plays that we changed on the sidelines, and they ended up working out for us. But just those shifts and those motions to get them moving to see certain things and then counter off with those is really what helped us during the game.” [Kromah was held to a season-low 30 rushing yards but had five receptions for 101 yards.]

2. What does your improvement in your rushing game say about who you are as a quarterback? “It’s mostly just having more confidence about myself running the ball. I know in the past I haven’t run it as much. Even coach said have the confidence to know, OK, I need to pick up two, three yards on this third down, that I could do that and give our backs a chance to block, which they are really good at. Having a different mindset has helped me a lot with running the ball. Most quarterbacks, I wouldn’t say they are scared to run the ball, but they don’t run it quite as much. I just think I have a different motor. When it comes to third-and-one, we’re going to get a first down.”