4 Questions with Eastside head coach Jay Cawthon

Today’s interviewee is Eastside coach Jay Cawthon, whose team defeated Newton 26-15 last week for the Eagles’ first victory over their cross-county rival since 2018. Cawthon, a Newton graduate, joined Eastside’s staff in 2005 and became head coach in 2021.

1. What was the difference in Friday’s game? “The big key was we were able to run the football and keep their offense off the field, and our defense played lights out. We gave up a late touchdown on a kick return with about a minute to go. I’m just proud of the effort of our kids. They did a good job controlling both lines of scrimmages. That’s where you win football games. I guess if you could say there was a key moment, they had a fourth-and-4 on about our 35 or 40 and went for it, and we got pressure on the quarterback and they were unable to convert. We were leading 19-9.” [Eastside scored the clinching touchdown after that turnover on downs.]

2. What did the game mean to the team, and what was the reaction after you won? “We haven’t beaten them since 2018. I’ve been here 20 years. It was pretty big for our senior class. They’d lost all three years. So this was good for our school and administration and community because it’s an in-county rivalry game. As for the players’ reaction, they were excited, but these first games have no bearing on our reaching our goals, so we gave them a 48-hour window to enjoy, and now we’ll move on.”