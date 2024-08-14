4 Questions with Bibb County Schools athletic director Kevin Grooms

Today’s interviewee is Kevin Grooms, the athletic director for Bibb County Schools. Grooms started this year’s first Gridiron Classic, a six-game event Friday and Saturday at Fort Valley State. Bibb County’s six schools are playing along with six out-of-district programs, including defending Class 4A champion Perry.

1. How did this event come to be? “It started when I was the athletic director at Northeast and I wanted to do it here in Macon for the local high schools and have an opening-day game for everybody in the district. I met with Dr. Renae Payne, the former AD at Fort Valley State, and she and I sat down, and I gave her my vision. The Mercer deal with the Macon TD Club [the Macon Kickoff Classic played from 2016 to 2023] was in its last year, and I wanted to keep that going. She said Fort Valley would be happy to host it. So I can’t give Fort Valley more thanks for opening their doors to us to make it happen.” [Grooms became Bibb’s athletic director in 2021, succeeding Barney Hester.]

2. What do you hope coaches, players and fans will get from it? “The first thing is that it’s a win-win partnership between Bibb County and Fort Valley State. Next, it’s about exposure for our student-athletes to play on a college field and experience the university and see their campus and stadium because a lot of people don’t know the things Fort Valley has to offer there. We’ve built in campus tours. A lot of kids may not have stepped foot on a college campus before. Then to play on a college field, I wish I could’ve done that when I was in high school. Those are stories kids will tell and remember for a lifetime.”