4 Questions: Valdosta’s Robinson explains passing improvement, UGA commitment

Today’s interviewee is Valdosta quarterback Todd Robinson, who was 20-for-27 passing for 220 yards in last week’s 27-14 victory over South Gwinnett. Although Robinson is a standout quarterback in high school and an elite runner who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, he committed to play at Georgia as a defensive back over offers from a plethora of other Division I schools. Robinson’s versatility has helped lead Valdosta to a 5-0 record. Valdosta has a bye this week.
1. What did you work on throughout the offseason to improve your passing game this year? “Coach Fel [head coach Shelton Felton] made an emphasis in the offseason to be able to throw more downfield so we can beat teams throwing and running. I just spent more time running routes with my receivers, throwing the ball to them and listening to my offensive coordinator/quarterback coach. He gave me tips on throwing the ball, so that really helped me improve. I feel like last year teams really looked at me like, ‘Oh, he can run the ball.’ But this year I feel like they don’t know what I’m going to do, where I’m going to throw the ball. I’m still working on getting timing down and getting extra work in with the [wide receivers].”
2. What is the story behind playing quarterback in high school but committing to play defensive back at Georgia? “I always grew up playing defense and offense, but when I got to high school, we needed a quarterback. Coach Fel saw me as a potential quarterback, so he moved me to quarterback. And then for me, I just love the defensive side of the ball. I feel like I’ve got that physical [aspect] and I can just play coverage so I feel like I can play DB. I feel like I’m athletic enough to do both, but at the same time, it’s still a transition. I’ve been doing a lot of QB, so sometimes I have to get extra work at practice to work on my DB drills. If I was on the defensive side of the ball, I can kind of read the offense. I read the alignment of wide receivers and kind of know what the QB reads and what he’s looking at in certain plays. So [playing quarterback] improves my IQ on defense.”
3. What was the recruitment process like and why did you choose Georgia? “The recruiting process was good, but for me, what led me to picking Georgia is just the family vibe there. It was just so welcoming. All the coaches are welcoming the players, spending time with the players, talking to the players about how they feel about Georgia. And they tell me that it’s a real homie vibe, it’s a true bond, like true family here. The coaches showed me what I can do there, what I can potentially be and really see how the coach developed players. I see myself developing real good. Coach T-Rob [Travaris Robinson, Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach], I think he can develop me mentally. That’s the main thing. They also can better me physically, like my body type and muscle mass. I feel like coming up there, getting back on the defensive side of the ball, I’ve got to get back into the defensive mindset. I can’t wait to get there and play my first home game against a big team and just have it packed out.”
4. How would you describe the type of player you are, and what collegiate or NFL players do you look up to? “I feel like I’m a versatile player. I feel like my skill set is kind of rare for a guy to be able to do really anything, and at the speed that I am doing it, the physicality that I am doing it. Looking at DB-wise, it’s always guys like Jalen Ramsey [Miami Dolphins cornerback] I look at just trying to get techniques. I really like Tyreek Hill [Dolphins wide receiver] and Davante Adams [Las Vegas wide receiver], and then defensively, I really like Jevon Holland [of the Dolphins] at safety.”
