Yoo wins title, Lambert second at PGA Girls National Invitational

Athena Yoo won the individual title and Lambert High School finished second at the PGA High School Girls National Invitational in Frisco, Texas.

Yoo, who tied for second at the recent Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship, shot a 6-under 209 and eagled the final hole to score a dramatic one-shot win over Angelina Kim of Team New Jersey.

Yoo came to the final hole thinking she had a two-shot lead, but after checking the leaderboard realized she was actually behind by a shot. Yoo went for the 455-yard par-5 final hole in two and landed in the rough, 20 yards past the hole. But Yoo holed out her chip shot for an eagle and her 4-under 68 provided a one-shot victory.

“I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got this. I can get up and down,’ " Yoo said. “But it just went in. I was really shocked. I usually don’t chip in. It was really surprising.”

As medalist, Yoo earned an exemption into the 2024 North and South Junior Championship and the 2023 Junior PGA Championship.

Joining Yoo on Lambert’s silver-medal team was Zoel Duval, Hannah Mun, McKinlee Proctor and Hannah Lee. Duval shot 14-over and tied for 18th.

Lambert won the national championship in 2021 and 2022. The Longhorns shot a 955 team total in the three-day event held at the Fields Ranch East and West Courses at PGA Frisco.

Team Texas won the event by 35 shots.

North Oconee finished 21st. The Titans were led by Camryn Wright, Hailey Moffett, Cathryn Wagner and Josey Bufford.

Emerson Elm of Suwanee, playing as an individual, finished tied for 39th, and Mahima Vurupatur of Alpharetta tied for 60th.