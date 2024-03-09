Wheelchair: Houston County 35, Clayton County 16

MACON - Anthony Cuti scored six points as the Houston County Sharks opened the second half with a 13-0 run and went on to a 35-16 victory over the Clayton County Eagles in the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs wheelchair basketball championship game Saturday at the Macon Coliseum.

Houston County continued its run of success, winning the championship for the 11th time in 12 seasons. The Sharks had won a record eight consecutive titles before coming up short in 2021 and have now won three straight. Clayton County was seeking its first title.

“They just keep winning,” first-year Houston County coach Jeffrey Martin said. “The varsity is a great group of kids to work with. They are disciplined, and they work hard daily. It is hard to follow in those footsteps that have already been here, because like I said, this is a winning team, not just in basketball but in football and handball. And they don’t mind working. They want to work.”