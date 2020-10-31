Week 9 Friday Night Roundups

LaGrange 47, Jordan 14

LaGrange’s breakthrough season continued Thursday night with a convincing region victory over Jordan. The Grangers—who are currently scoring 35.6 ppg this season—averaged just seven points per game over their three previous seasons, and the dramatic improvements were seen once again with the team storming out to a 40-0 halftime lead over the visiting Red Jackets. Senior running back Kale Gibbs finished the night with four touchdowns, fullback Towson Partin added a 1-yard rushing score and quarterback Jaylan Brown connected with Tae Snead for a 35-yard passing touchdown. LaGrange is currently 4-1 in Region 2 and in position to secure their first playoff berth since 2014.

Marist 33, Arabia Mountain 3

Marist got rushing touchdowns from three different players, cruising to a road win over Arabia Mountain. The War Eagles scored 33 unanswered points following an early Arabia Mountain field goal by Andre Teague and led 14-3 after one quarter, 21-3 at halftime, and also 21-3 going into the fourth. Thomas Rollauer got the scoring started with a two-yard run and Marist recovered the ensuing pooch kick to set up Andrew Mannelly from seven yards out. Mannelly also had a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, while Rollauer’s second score came on a 17-yard reception from George Parker. Lincoln Parker capped off the scoring with an 11-yard rush late in the fourth. Marist’s dominant defensive performance included an interception by Charlie Fleming.

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Public

Class A Private