Week 8 wrap: Valdosta beats Lowndes; 8 unranked teams beat top-10 opponents

Valdosta defeated arch-rival Lowndes for the first time in six years Friday night, and eight unranked teams beat top-10 opponents – including Hiram over Calhoun – making the eighth week of the season the Georgia high school football season the most tumultuous so far.
Valdosta came into the storied rivalry game known as the Winnersville Classic with a 6-0 record and a No. 5 ranking in Class 7A, so the 13-7 victory wasn’t startling, but it marked a sharp turn in the rivalry and the Wildcats’ fortunes.
Valdosta had not beaten Lowndes, which entered 4-2 and ranked No. 9, since 2016. The victory came at Lowndes’ Martin Stadium before a crowd of more than 11,000. Valdosta was coming off a 4-6 season during which it was banned from the playoffs for a recruiting scandal that led to eight forfeits in 2020. Valdosta is now 7-0 under second-year coach Shelton Felton.
Among the eight unranked upset winners, Hiram stood proudest in a list that included Commerce, Dublin, Lincoln County, Monroe Area, Ola, Thomasville and Trinity Christian.
Hiram beat No. 4 Calhoun 44-34 in a Class 5A game a week after Calhoun had defeated No. 1 Cartersville. Hiram had gone 1-9 and 1-10 the past two seasons, lost to Calhoun 63-17 last season, and was reported as a 42-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The Hornets are now 4-3 overall, 1-1 in Region 7-5A. Calhoun dropped to 4-3, 1-1.
Also in Class 5A, Ola beat No. 8 Jones County 22-15 in Region 2. It was Ola’s second victory ever against a top-10 team from the same class or higher, the first since beating Eagle’s Landing in 2017. Ola was a 25-point underdog in this game but evened its record at 3-3, 1-1. Jones County fell to 4-3, 2-1.
Trinity Christian beat No. 7 Whitewater 27-23 in Class 4A. Trinity won Class A Private last season but is playing three classes higher and is 5-2, 3-0, joining No. 4 Troup (7-0, 4-0) as the only Region 4 teams without a region loss.
Monroe Area beat No. 5 Hebron Christian 41-7 in a Region 8-3A game. Hebron entered 6-0 after an upset of then-No. 5 Oconee County. Monroe Area (3-4, 1-1) has a high loss count, but each has come against a top-10 team, and it was only a five-point underdog to the previously unbeaten Lions.
Thomasville beat Carver-Columbus 15-14 in a game between 2021 state runners-up now playing in 3A. Thomasville is 4-3, 2-0 in their Region 1 while Carver, ranked No. 10, dropped to 4-2, 1-1.
In Class A Division I, Dublin defeated No. 4 Bleckley County 31-13 in Region 2. Dublin leads the all-time series 16-1, but they hadn’t played since 2019, the year of Dublin’s most recent state title, and the two programs had moved in different directions since, making Bleckley a 22-point favorite. But Dublin improved to 3-2, 1-0 while Bleckley fell to 6-1, 0-1.
Commerce (5-2) defeated No. 10 Social Circle (4-2) 24-21 in a non-region Class A Division I game.
In Class A Division II, Lincoln County beat No. 5 Washington-Wilkes 41-14 in the 100-year anniversary of the first meeting in the rivalry. Washington-Wilkes had won four of the past five in the series.
In other notable games, No. 8 North Cobb beat No. 6 Walton 33-6 in Region 5-7A, and No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of Class A Division I defeated Chattanooga’s Baylor School, a No. 1-ranked team from Tennessee, 42-35 to remain unbeaten at 6-0.
