Week 8 wrap: Valdosta beats Lowndes; 8 unranked teams beat top-10 opponents

Also in Class 5A, Ola beat No. 8 Jones County 22-15 in Region 2. It was Ola’s second victory ever against a top-10 team from the same class or higher, the first since beating Eagle’s Landing in 2017. Ola was a 25-point underdog in this game but evened its record at 3-3, 1-1. Jones County fell to 4-3, 2-1.

Trinity Christian beat No. 7 Whitewater 27-23 in Class 4A. Trinity won Class A Private last season but is playing three classes higher and is 5-2, 3-0, joining No. 4 Troup (7-0, 4-0) as the only Region 4 teams without a region loss.

Monroe Area beat No. 5 Hebron Christian 41-7 in a Region 8-3A game. Hebron entered 6-0 after an upset of then-No. 5 Oconee County. Monroe Area (3-4, 1-1) has a high loss count, but each has come against a top-10 team, and it was only a five-point underdog to the previously unbeaten Lions.

Thomasville beat Carver-Columbus 15-14 in a game between 2021 state runners-up now playing in 3A. Thomasville is 4-3, 2-0 in their Region 1 while Carver, ranked No. 10, dropped to 4-2, 1-1.

In Class A Division I, Dublin defeated No. 4 Bleckley County 31-13 in Region 2. Dublin leads the all-time series 16-1, but they hadn’t played since 2019, the year of Dublin’s most recent state title, and the two programs had moved in different directions since, making Bleckley a 22-point favorite. But Dublin improved to 3-2, 1-0 while Bleckley fell to 6-1, 0-1.

Commerce (5-2) defeated No. 10 Social Circle (4-2) 24-21 in a non-region Class A Division I game.

In Class A Division II, Lincoln County beat No. 5 Washington-Wilkes 41-14 in the 100-year anniversary of the first meeting in the rivalry. Washington-Wilkes had won four of the past five in the series.

In other notable games, No. 8 North Cobb beat No. 6 Walton 33-6 in Region 5-7A, and No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian of Class A Division I defeated Chattanooga’s Baylor School, a No. 1-ranked team from Tennessee, 42-35 to remain unbeaten at 6-0.