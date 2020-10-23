X

Week 8: High school football scoreboard

The last two remaining unbeatens in Region 5-7A meet Friday.

Cherokee (6-0, No. 6 in 7A) and Roswell (5-0, No. 7) have never met before when both were ranked. In fact, this is the first game between top-10 teams in Cherokee’s history, which dates to 1956.

Cherokee won their last meeting, 21-14, in 2019.

Other top games:

  • Cedar Grove (3-0 overall, No. 1 in 3A) at GAC (5-0, No. 5 in 3A)
  • Lovejoy (6-0, No. 4 in 6A) at Tucker (2-1, unranked)
  • Athens Academy (6-0, No. 1 in 1A Private) at Prince Avenue Christian (5-1, No. 2 in 1A Private)
