Maxwell Week 8 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 22
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|67.47
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|88.1%
|24 - 0
|24
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|41.83
|AAAAA
|St. Pius X
|96.0%
|35 - 0
|35
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|39.66
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|98.1%
|35 - 0
|35
|Dougherty
|AAAA
|39.64
|AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|50.4%
|17 - 17
|0
|Drew
|AAAAA
|33.71
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|97.8%
|38 - 0
|38
|Redan
|AAA
|32.91
|AAAA
|Spalding
|77.5%
|27 - 14
|13
|Rutland
|AAAA
|32.25
|AA
|Northeast
|92.5%
|31 - 7
|24
|Southwest
|AA
|22.53
|AA
|South Atlanta
|96.1%
|31 - 0
|31
|Towers
|AA
|10.47
|A Public
|Terrell County
|89.3%
|24 - 0
|24
|Calhoun County
|A Public
|4.27
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|Kendrick
|AAAA
Oct 23
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.88
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|67.6%
|27 - 20
|7
|Coffee
|AAAAA
|82.38
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|70.8%
|21 - 13
|8
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAA
|82.19
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|63.8%
|20 - 14
|6
|Roswell
|AAAAAAA
|80.59
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|90.4%
|28 - 0
|28
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|78.90
|AAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|73.4%
|26 - 15
|11
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|74.66
|AAA
|Crisp County
|81.7%
|21 - 7
|14
|Peach County
|AAA
|74.09
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|81.9%
|28 - 14
|14
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|73.21
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|78.8%
|23 - 10
|13
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|72.67
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|59.3%
|25 - 21
|4
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|72.01
|A Private
|Athens Academy
|59.4%
|21 - 20
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|A Private
|69.86
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|69.0%
|19 - 9
|10
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|68.05
|AAAAA
|Veterans
|83.1%
|22 - 6
|16
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|67.07
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|67.1%
|28 - 21
|7
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|64.40
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|61.5%
|19 - 14
|5
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|63.70
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|81.6%
|22 - 7
|15
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|63.64
|AA
|Callaway
|75.5%
|22 - 13
|9
|Haralson County
|AA
|63.58
|AAAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|54.6%
|21 - 20
|1
|Woodstock
|AAAAAAA
|62.94
|AAAAAAA
|Tift County
|82.8%
|27 - 12
|15
|Perry
|AAAA
|62.30
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|81.0%
|22 - 7
|15
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|61.87
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|60.0%
|21 - 17
|4
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|61.36
|AAAAA
|Ola
|77.8%
|28 - 17
|11
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|60.82
|A Public
|Dublin
|63.9%
|21 - 17
|4
|Wilcox County
|A Public
|60.45
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|85.3%
|27 - 7
|20
|Dalton
|AAAAAA
|60.20
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|74.5%
|21 - 13
|8
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|60.19
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|92.9%
|34 - 9
|25
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|59.78
|AAA
|Oconee County
|95.8%
|34 - 0
|34
|Hart County
|AAA
|59.35
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|76.6%
|21 - 9
|12
|Statesboro
|AAAAAA
|59.19
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|71.5%
|21 - 13
|8
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|59.11
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|85.8%
|28 - 9
|19
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|58.87
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|95.5%
|31 - 0
|31
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|58.84
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|91.5%
|28 - 0
|28
|Early County
|AA
|58.44
|AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|92.8%
|34 - 7
|27
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|57.91
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|86.1%
|24 - 6
|18
|Pace Academy
|AA
|57.78
|A Public
|Turner County
|50.4%
|21 - 21
|0
|Clinch County
|A Public
|57.09
|AAA
|Central (Macon)
|51.1%
|21 - 21
|0
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|57.01
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|90.7%
|33 - 12
|21
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAA
|56.94
|AAAAA
|Stockbridge
|63.7%
|24 - 20
|4
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAAA
|56.79
|AAAA
|Jefferson
|97.2%
|31 - 0
|31
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|56.53
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|84.8%
|31 - 14
|17
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|54.74
|AAAA
|Thomas County Central
|67.0%
|21 - 14
|7
|Westover
|AAAA
|54.45
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|59.1%
|21 - 19
|2
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|54.30
|AA
|Heard County
|51.4%
|20 - 20
|0
|Temple
|AA
|53.83
|AAAA
|Howard
|61.0%
|21 - 18
|3
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|53.56
|AA
|Vidalia
|50.8%
|18 - 17
|1
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|53.15
|AAA
|Stephens County
|64.1%
|21 - 14
|7
|Franklin County
|AAA
|53.11
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|86.0%
|23 - 0
|23
|Douglass
|AAA
|53.05
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|93.0%
|34 - 7
|27
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|52.80
|AA
|Thomasville
|87.8%
|28 - 7
|21
|Worth County
|AA
|52.44
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|91.4%
|26 - 0
|26
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|51.29
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|66.2%
|21 - 14
|7
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|51.10
|AAAAAA
|Dacula
|96.6%
|36 - 0
|36
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|50.20
|A Private
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|61.6%
|19 - 14
|5
|Whitefield Academy
|A Private
|50.11
|AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|50.1%
|14 - 14
|0
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|49.71
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|80.0%
|27 - 14
|13
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|48.60
|AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|89.0%
|28 - 7
|21
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|47.73
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|89.9%
|28 - 6
|22
|Walnut Grove
|AAAAA
|47.37
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|95.2%
|28 - 0
|28
|Luella
|AAAA
|47.35
|AAA
|Jackson
|68.3%
|24 - 17
|7
|Americus-Sumter
|AAA
|47.04
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|96.6%
|34 - 0
|34
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|46.99
|AA
|Bleckley County
|91.0%
|33 - 12
|21
|Lamar County
|AA
|46.44
|AAAA
|Mays
|76.8%
|24 - 13
|11
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAA
|46.34
|A Public
|Brooks County
|94.6%
|33 - 0
|33
|Lanier County
|A Public
|46.34
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|91.6%
|22 - 0
|22
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|45.99
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|98.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|45.97
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|87.6%
|28 - 9
|19
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|45.90
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|62.4%
|20 - 14
|6
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|45.84
|AAA
|Burke County
|90.3%
|34 - 14
|20
|Harlem
|AAA
|45.51
|A Public
|Macon County
|83.6%
|26 - 7
|19
|Schley County
|A Public
|45.16
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|86.2%
|27 - 7
|20
|Bowdon
|A Public
|44.53
|A Private
|Hebron Christian
|72.2%
|27 - 18
|9
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|A Private
|44.48
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.2%
|41 - 0
|41
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|43.94
|AAAA
|Cairo
|90.4%
|28 - 6
|22
|Monroe
|AAAA
|43.57
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|73.9%
|21 - 13
|8
|Mount de Sales
|A Private
|43.57
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|69.8%
|22 - 14
|8
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|43.48
|A Public
|Montgomery County
|59.4%
|21 - 17
|4
|Johnson County
|A Public
|42.32
|AAAAA
|Cass
|93.0%
|28 - 0
|28
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|42.32
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|86.1%
|28 - 9
|19
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|42.13
|A Public
|Irwin County
|97.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|41.79
|AAA
|Ringgold
|71.7%
|27 - 19
|8
|LaFayette
|AAA
|41.01
|AAAAAA
|Westlake
|98.8%
|39 - 0
|39
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|40.71
|AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|85.3%
|28 - 12
|16
|Salem
|AAA
|40.66
|AAAA
|Ridgeland
|52.5%
|20 - 18
|2
|Pickens
|AAAA
|39.82
|AA
|Toombs County
|92.2%
|30 - 6
|24
|Bacon County
|AA
|38.45
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|97.1%
|38 - 0
|38
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|37.18
|AAA
|Dawson County
|95.2%
|34 - 0
|34
|Gilmer
|AAA
|36.95
|AA
|Dodge County
|92.6%
|33 - 7
|26
|Monticello
|AA
|36.68
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|88.8%
|28 - 8
|20
|Pike County
|AAA
|35.88
|A Private
|First Presbyterian
|76.0%
|21 - 12
|9
|Tattnall Square
|A Private
|35.86
|A Public
|Dooly County
|65.2%
|21 - 15
|6
|Hawkinsville
|A Public
|35.79
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|96.7%
|28 - 0
|28
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|35.56
|AAAA
|Troup
|91.7%
|31 - 7
|24
|Shaw
|AAAA
|35.23
|A Public
|Gordon Lee
|80.5%
|28 - 14
|14
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Public
|34.64
|A Private
|Darlington
|89.3%
|24 - 0
|24
|Mount Paran Christian
|A Private
|34.34
|AAAA
|Islands
|90.5%
|31 - 10
|21
|Beach
|AAA
|33.79
|AA
|Chattooga
|75.8%
|26 - 14
|12
|Coosa
|AA
|33.78
|A Private
|George Walton Academy
|94.1%
|31 - 0
|31
|Athens Christian
|A Private
|33.58
|A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|79.3%
|27 - 14
|13
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|33.39
|AA
|Washington
|85.9%
|28 - 13
|15
|Therrell
|AA
|33.13
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|60.6%
|29 - 26
|3
|Valwood School
|GISA AAA
|33.04
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|85.0%
|24 - 6
|18
|McDonough
|AAAA
|32.74
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|96.3%
|36 - 6
|30
|East Jackson
|AAA
|32.68
|AAA
|Rockmart
|98.5%
|40 - 0
|40
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|32.38
|AAA
|White County
|96.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|West Hall
|AAA
|32.23
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|87.5%
|28 - 7
|21
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|31.95
|A Private
|Strong Rock Christian
|65.3%
|21 - 16
|5
|Deerfield-Windsor
|A Private
|31.88
|AA
|Lovett
|97.3%
|35 - 0
|35
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|31.86
|AAAAA
|Northview
|84.3%
|28 - 12
|16
|Stone Mountain
|AAAAA
|31.71
|AAA
|Sonoraville
|76.4%
|28 - 18
|10
|Murray County
|AAA
|31.26
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|98.9%
|38 - 0
|38
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|30.83
|AAAA
|East Hall
|82.6%
|30 - 16
|14
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|30.55
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|95.3%
|34 - 0
|34
|Grady
|AAAAA
|30.55
|AAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|91.1%
|32 - 9
|23
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|30.46
|A Public
|Lincoln County
|85.5%
|28 - 12
|16
|Social Circle
|A Public
|29.87
|A Public
|Pelham
|95.7%
|34 - 0
|34
|Miller County
|A Public
|29.21
|A Private
|Lakeview Academy
|55.6%
|19 - 15
|4
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|28.91
|AA
|Cook
|98.1%
|37 - 0
|37
|Berrien
|AA
|27.82
|AA
|Union County
|92.4%
|29 - 3
|26
|Banks County
|AA
|26.55
|A Public
|Wheeler County
|86.6%
|29 - 13
|16
|Treutlen
|A Public
|25.00
|GISA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|55.9%
|21 - 19
|2
|Thomas Jefferson
|GISA AA
|24.69
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|99.4%
|43 - 0
|43
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|23.92
|A Public
|Manchester
|87.1%
|29 - 13
|16
|Greenville
|A Public
|23.75
|AA
|Jefferson County
|97.1%
|33 - 0
|33
|Oglethorpe County
|AA
|23.33
|AAA
|Pierce County
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Brantley County
|AAA
|23.23
|A Public
|Screven County
|90.7%
|30 - 7
|23
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|22.72
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|58.9%
|22 - 20
|2
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|22.69
|AA
|Model
|93.4%
|34 - 7
|27
|Dade County
|AA
|22.04
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|83.2%
|21 - 0
|21
|Butler
|AA
|21.06
|GISA AAA
|Brookwood School
|80.7%
|28 - 14
|14
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|20.69
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|92.0%
|24 - 0
|24
|Southland Academy
|GISA AAA
|20.08
|GISA AAA
|Westfield School
|87.6%
|31 - 13
|18
|Briarwood Academy
|GISA AA
|18.58
|AAAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|99.5%
|42 - 0
|42
|Jordan
|AAAA
|17.43
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|96.9%
|34 - 0
|34
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|17.39
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|98.7%
|38 - 0
|38
|Savannah
|AAA
|17.35
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|99.1%
|40 - 0
|40
|Walker
|A Private
|16.30
|AA
|Laney
|90.7%
|27 - 0
|27
|Josey
|AA
|15.88
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|94.1%
|28 - 0
|28
|Armuchee
|A Public
|15.74
|A Private
|Holy Innocents
|98.2%
|40 - 0
|40
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|15.23
|A Public
|Washington-Wilkes
|99.2%
|42 - 0
|42
|Greene County
|A Public
|14.97
|A Public
|Commerce
|99.4%
|42 - 0
|42
|Towns County
|A Public
|13.96
|AAA
|Appling County
|99.9%
|48 - 0
|48
|Long County
|AAA
|13.16
|AAAA
|Columbus
|88.3%
|28 - 8
|20
|Spencer
|AAAA
|12.47
|GISA AAA
|Frederica Academy
|96.6%
|33 - 0
|33
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|12.37
|A Private
|Loganville Christian
|75.2%
|23 - 14
|9
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA AAA
|11.69
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|99.3%
|37 - 0
|37
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|9.41
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.6%
|42 - 0
|42
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|9.19
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|98.2%
|39 - 0
|39
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|8.86
|A Public
|Seminole County
|88.9%
|30 - 10
|20
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|8.69
|AAA
|Thomson
|99.8%
|42 - 0
|42
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|8.66
|AA
|East Laurens
|92.3%
|28 - 0
|28
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|8.36
|AAAA
|Jenkins
|99.5%
|41 - 0
|41
|Groves
|AAA
|6.98
|AAAAA
|Jackson County
|99.1%
|40 - 0
|40
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|6.85
|A Public
|Hancock Central
|98.1%
|39 - 0
|39
|ACE Charter
|A Public
|6.31
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|97.7%
|33 - 0
|33
|St. Andrew's School
|GISA AAA
|5.97
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|98.4%
|38 - 0
|38
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|4.01
|AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|99.3%
|41 - 0
|41
|Bryan County
|A Public
|-0.95
|A Public
|Taylor County
|99.6%
|45 - 0
|45
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-5.99
|AAA
|North Hall
|99.9%
|46 - 0
|46
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|-7.26
|A Public
|Georgia Military College
|95.0%
|28 - 0
|28
|Crawford County
|A Public
|-9.71
|GISA AAA
|Creekside Christian
|99.3%
|42 - 0
|42
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
Oct 24
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|41.34
|AAAAA
|Griffin
|91.8%
|34 - 12
|22
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|31.34
|AAAAA
|Whitewater
|93.9%
|32 - 3
|29
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|26.03
|AAA
|Adairsville
|94.7%
|28 - 0
|28
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|13.86
|AAA
|North Murray
|99.0%
|42 - 0
|42
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|6.36
|AA
|Columbia
|98.5%
|35 - 0
|35
|McNair
|AA
Oct 26
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|56.23
|AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|50.7%
|20 - 20
|0
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|54.14
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|72.1%
|20 - 10
|10
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|41.62
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|67.3%
|19 - 12
|7
|Drew
|AAAAA
|26.87
|AA
|Pepperell
|92.8%
|29 - 0
|29
|Gordon Central
|AA
