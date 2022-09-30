Week 7 Thursday Night Roundups

Class 7A

Parkview 41, South Gwinnett 7

Parkview rebounded from last week’s 40-17 loss to undefeated Mill Creek with a comfortable 41-7 victory over visiting South Gwinnett. The Panthers, who fell from the rankings following three-straight weeks in the top 10, led 7-0 after the opening frame and 27-0 at halftime. Parkview (5-1) has its bye next week to prepare for a trip to Archer, and South Gwinnett (4-2) will also have an extra week before Grayson comes to town.

Mountain View 29, Dacula 7

Mountain View led just 9-7 at halftime of its home game against Dacula but dominated the game from the late third quarter on. The Bears got a safety in the first quarter after an errant Dacula punt snap went over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. In the second quarter, Zay Wilson had a 13-yard rushing touchdown for Mountain View. Mountain View led 15-7 after a 20-yard Matthew Haber touchdown run near the two-minute mark of the third quarter, and two Jayden Dooley touchdown passes in the fourth quarter sealed the win. Dooley threw a 35-yard touchdown to C.J. Ellis and a 30-yard touchdown to Caleb Farr.

Mill Creek 58, Central Gwinnett 7

No. 3-ranked Mill Creek handed visiting Central Gwinnett its first loss of the season in a 58-7 rout of its Region 8 foe. The undefeated Hawks led 9-0 after the opening frame following Caleb Downs’ touchdown run and a safety, then added scores on a Hayden Clark to Makhail Wood completion, Jamal Anderson’s return of the Central Gwinnett punt blocked by Jaiden Patterson and a touchdown run by Cam Robinson for a 30-0 halftime advantage. In the third quarter, Clark found Brendan Jenkins for another touchdown pass, and Trajen Greco recovered a Black Knight fumble and returned it for a score. Demarko Lawler added an interception for the Hawks defense early in the fourth before Daniel Smith and Malachi Miller provided the final points for Mill Creek.

Brookwood 24, Archer 11

Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan accounted for all three touchdowns in the Broncos’ home win. Lonergan opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Evan Gober in the first quarter and had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to give Brookwood a 14-3 lead at halftime. Lonergan made it a 21-3 game with a touchdown pass to Miles Massengill in the third quarter, but a touchdown rush by Chad Alexander on the last play of the third quarter and a two-point conversion cut the Brookwood lead to 21-11. The Broncos got a field goal by Danny Elrod midway through the fourth quarter for the game’s final points.

Class 6A

Rome 70, Woodstock 0

Rome kicked off its scoring spree against Woodstock with a 9-yard touchdown rush by Jaedon Harmon, who scored again in the quarter off a 1-yard touchdown rush. With just under two minutes left in the first, Reece Fountain hit Martel Hight for a 19-yard touchdown to increase the lead. Shortly after, Stephiylan Green scored off an interception as the Wolves put up 28 points in the first. Hight struck again in the second with a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown, and then again on a 48-yard punt return. Fountain connected with Darnell Collins on a 25-yard touchdown pass later in the second before Hight scored his fourth touchdown of the night off a 46-yard interception return to the end zone as Rome went into halftime up 56-0. Rome’s final two scores came from a 28-yard touchdown pass from Moss Tant to Patrick Cromer and a 2-yard rush by Chris Smith.

Sequoyah 13, River Ridge 7

Host Sequoyah got two field goals from Daniel Cruz and a touchdown rush from Jackson Hancock and held on to win after a scoreless second half for both teams. Cruz made a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter to put Sequoyah ahead 3-0, and Hancock rushed for a 25-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 10-0 lead to start the second quarter. River Ridge answered with a touchdown near the three-minute mark of the second quarter, but Cruz made a 27-yard field goal with under a minute remaining in the half to cap the scoring.

Lee County 50, Houston County 21

Running back Ousmane Kromah rushed for five touchdowns in Lee County’s home win, the Region 1-6A opener for both teams. Kromah had scoring rushes of 76, 71 and 12 yards in the first quarter as Lee County led 22-0 heading into the second quarter. Kromah had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to help give the Trojans a 36-14 lead at halftime, and the sophomore back capped his scoring with a 3-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter to move the Lee County lead to 42-14.

Woodward Academy 34, Lovejoy 7

Woodward Academy rolled to leads of 14-0 after one quarter, 24-0 at halftime and 34-0 by the end of the third quarter, coasting to a road win over Lovejoy. Lucas Farrington and Ben Grice scored two touchdowns apiece for the War Eagles, who also got a pair of field goals from Hudson Hanges. Both of Grice’s touchdowns came on passes from Jalen Woods, one from five yards and the other good for an 83-yard score. Lovejoy finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth thanks to a 35-yard interception return by Nizhan Feagan. Woods completed 14 of 17 passes for 182 yards, 111 of which went to Grice on six receptions.

Class 5A

Loganville 13, Eastside 10

Loganville remained undefeated by winning a defensive struggle against visiting Eastside. Solomon Leslie scored both of the Red Devils’ touchdowns, the second of which gave them their first lead of the game at 13-10 in the final minute of the second quarter. A scoreless second half allowed Loganville to hang on for the victory. Eastside’s lone touchdown came on the game’s first play from scrimmage, a 79-yard scamper by Kenai Grier. The Eagles also got a 32-yard field goal from Thomas Hill that put them up 10-6 in the second quarter.

Clarke Central 17, Flowery Branch 7

Visiting Clarke Central led 17-0 until midway through the fourth quarter when Flowery Branch scored its lone touchdown. Clarke Central’s Kendrick Curry rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter and one in the third quarter, and Cooper Evans made a field goal for the Gladiators in the second quarter. Flowery Branch’s touchdown came on a Brody Jordan touchdown pass to Jeremiah Ware in the fourth, but Clarke Central’s Michael Campbell intercepted Jordan twice after that to seal the win.

Jefferson 28, Winder-Barrow 0

The Jefferson Dragons improved to 2-0 in Region 8 play with a 28-0 victory over visiting Winder-Barrow. After a scoreless opening frame, Dragons quarterback Max Aldridge through a trio of touchdown completions to Jack Eubanks, Elijah Dewitt and Xavier Minish for a 21-0 lead at the break. The third quarter was scoreless as well, and Isaiah Copeland provided the final points of the night on a fourth-quarter rushing score. Ninth-ranked Jefferson will continue region play after next week’s bye with a trip to Flowery Branch.

Cambridge 43, Greater Atlanta Christian 13

The Bears improve to 4-2 on the season with a sound victory over Greater Atlanta Christian. Christian Isibor kicked off the scoring spree with a long touchdown run in the first. GAC made it a 7-6 game at the end of the quarter, but early in the second, the Bears extended the lead with a QB keeper by Preston Clemmer. A pair of rushing touchdowns by Ian Chaffin and Jack Marlow made it a 28-6 game at the half. Clemmer connected with Will Taylor for a 33-yard touchdown in the third and tossed another to Connor Harris later in the quarter for the Bears’ final points.

Cass 49, Woodland-Cartersville 12

Cass came out of the gates strong in its region opener against Woodland-Cartersville, as Sacovie White returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Junior Mac Nelson extended the lead with a 27-yard rushing touchdown, and the Colonels struck again in the first when Brodie McWhorter connected with Devin Henderson on a 7-yard touchdown. McWhorter continued to produce as he rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. A defensive touchdown off a 35-yard fumble recovery put Cass up 42-0 as they shut out Woodland in the first half. The Colonels’ last score of the game came in the third when Kevin Henderson intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yards.

Creekside 22, Mays 21

Visiting Creekside did not lead until the final 2:31 left in the game. Dual-threat quarterback Travis Terrell Jr. dropped back and scrambled for a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 21-20 before the game-winning two-point conversion by Khary Morrow lifted the Seminoles to a 22-21 victory.

In other 5A games -- Chase Reese threw two touchdowns to Cam Flowers and one to Isiah Canion as Warner Robins beat Ola on the road, 38-0. ... Arabia Mountain defeated Lithonia 42-16 at Hallford Stadium thanks to five passing touchdowns and one rushing score from quarterback Julian Shanks. ...

Class 4A

Pace Academy 33, Hampton 7

Terrence Kiel scored three touchdowns to lead Pace Academy past visiting Hampton. Kiel found the end zone twice on the ground and also hauled in a 29-yard scoring strike from Conner Phelan. The Knights also got a 35-yard touchdown run by Maddox Crawford and a 34-yard field goal by Andrew Swann. For Hampton, Jeray Greene put points on the board with a one-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

East Forsyth 45, East Hall 0

East Hall opened up a 28-0 halftime lead with two rushing scores apiece from Brandon Peoples and Will Moffitt. The Broncos grew the lead to 42-0 in the third quarter to force a running clock in the final frame. Moffitt ran in his third score and quarterback Kovi Edgil connected with Jackson Norman for a touchdown. Daniel Nerey’s 27-yard field goal marked the final tally and improved East Forsyth’s record to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 8.

Troup 63, North Clayton 0

No. 4 ranked Troup opened up a 36-0 first quarter-lead and closed out the visiting Eagles to improve to 3-0 in Region 4 and 6-0 overall. Quarterback Taeo Todd got the Tigers on the board with a 61-yard touchdown pass and Troup kept it on the ground for the rest of their offensive scores. Following a safety, Jay Young ran in a 25-yard touchdown, Tyreon Smith scored on an 18-yard handoff, Cam Cameron cashed in a 3-yard touchdown and Turner Vines’ 9-yard score gave Troup its 36-0 lead. Logan Singfield found the end zone on a 6-yard run in the second quarter to make it a 43-0 lead at the break and then the second half saw an Ashton Williams 1-yard touchdown run, an Amar Cortes 20-yard touchdown return on a blocked punt and Cameron’s second rushing score in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard burst.

North Oconee 70, North Hall 0

No. 2 ranked North Oconee improved to 5-0 and exploded to a 49-7 halftime lead. Quarterback Max Wilson rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass to Khalil Barnes—who also tacked on a 55-yard touchdown run. The Titans also goat a pair of rushing scores from Dom Elder Jr. and Louden Schnake found Trey Lendhardt for a touchdown in the victory.

Westminster 15, Holy Innocents’ 14

Westminster went for a two-point conversion and the win after scoring a touchdown with one minute remaining against visiting Holy Innocents’. It paid off, as John Collier found Armstrong Jones in the end zone for a successful try and one-point victory. Holy Innocents’ had taken the lead with four minutes left, converting a Wildcat fumble into a touchdown on a 14-yard run by Jacobi Murray. The Golden Bears also got a 25-yard touchdown run by William Wright for an early 6-0 lead in the second quarter, while the Wildcats got on the scoreboard for the first time on a 34-yard touchdown scamper by Fain Barton in the third quarter. Westminster’s go-ahead drive was headlined by a 57-yard halfback pass to the 1-yard line from Barton to Jones.

LaGrange 28, Riverdale 14

LaGrange built a 21-7 lead and closed out visiting Riverdale to pick up a much-needed Region 4 victory after an 0-2 start in the region. The Grangers scored on a 7-yard AJ Tucker rushing touchdown and a pair of touchdown passes from Jaylan Brown to Magic Johnson (27, 68 yards) in the first half. Riverdale cut the deficit to 21-14, but LaGrange answered with a 1-yard Brown touchdown to push the lead to 28-14 heading into the fourth. Denorayon Reid came up with a huge interception at the Grangers’ 15-yard line with 6:29 left in the game and LaGrange closed out the victory with a turnover on downs with 3:45 left.

Whitewater 50, Fayette County 13

No. 8-ranked Whitewater pulled away from a 9-7 game early in the second quarter with five touchdowns to lead 43-7 at the break en route to a 50-13 final. The visiting Wildcats were first on the board with a 39-yard field goal from TJ Hartley and a touchdown run by Xavier Clay-Turner before Javon Graham answered for Fayette County with a 67-yard trip to the end zone. Quarterback Ty Ellington scored on a QB sneak early in the second, then added a 47-yard touchdown completion to Kelton Smith on the following Whitewater drive. Less than two minutes later, Markel Aguirre blocked a Tiger punt and returned it for a touchdown, and Ellington threw a scoring strike to Colin O’Brien and also ran the ball in himself from 42-yards out before halftime.

In other 4A games – Cairo kicked off the Week 7 slate Wednesday with a 34-0 win over Shaw—just five days after last Friday’s 62-0 win over Salem. The rest of Region 1 was off this week and Cairo’s win over the Raiders was the first region contest of the season for Region 1. … Baldwin picked up a 45-0 win over Howard in Region 2 and Friday will stage region battles between Perry vs. Westside-Macon and rivals Griffin at Spalding. …Southeast Bulloch picked up a 34-7 win over Islands on Wednesday and the rest of Region 3 will return to the gridiron Friday night with region contests between New Hampstead and No. 6 Benedictine and a top 10 showdown between No. 10 Wayne County and No. 5 Burke County. …Region 4 saw No. 8 Whitewater top Fayette County 50-13 and LaGrange pull out a much-needed 28-14 win over Riverdale after previously dropping region games to Starr’s Mill and Whitewater. No. 4 Troup dominated North Clayton 63-0 and Trinity Christian will face No. 7 Starr’s Mill on Friday for another big region battle. … In Region 5, Pace Academy served Hampton a 33-7 loss and Lovett defeated Luella 15-2. …Hapeville Charter dropped to 0-6 in a 13-12 loss to Stephenson in Region 6, Westminster edged Holy Innocents’ 15-14 and Miller Grove edged Southwest DeKalb 26-21—all of which were region openers. …Region 7 saw Heritage-Catoosa open its region slate with a 56-12 win over Southeast Whitfield to improve to 6-0 and Friday will see No. 1 ranked Cedartown host Central-Carroll and Sonoraville host Northwest Whitfield in their region opener. In Region 8, No. 2 ranked North Oconee exploded for a 70-7 win over North Hall and Cedar Shoals picked up its third-straight win in a 21-19 victory over Cherokee Bluff. East Forsyth added a huge 45-0 win over East Hall to improve to 4-1 and 2-1 in region play and Madison County earned a 39-8 win over Chestatee.

Class 3A

Hebron Christian 35, Oconee County 28

Hebron entered the game unranked against 3A No. 5 Oconee County but the Lions gained a huge region victory over the Warriors. Hebron led 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-7 at the half. Leading 7-0, Hebron pushed the lead on a 15-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Wylder McKinney. After an Oconee County touchdown run, Gavin Hall put Hebron ahead 21-7 on a 10-yard run. Hall scored again on a 5-yard run with 8 minutes left in the third quarter but a missed point-after try made it a 27-7 game.. Whit Weeks caught a touchdown pass to cut into the lead 27-14 for Oconee County. The Warriors scored on a rushing touchdown with six minutes left in the game to make it a 27-21 game. Hall scored on a 64-yard run with two minutes left and the ensuing 2-point conversion put the game out of reach. Oconee scored on a run with less than a minute in the game but could not come back.

Wesleyan 28, Lumpkin County 14

Wesleyan quarterback Ben Brown passed to Shep Jones with 11:14 left in the game to give Wesleyan a 28-7 lead and put the game out of reach. Brown passed to James Tremble on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Wesleyan a 7-0 lead. With 1:19 left in the first half, Brown passed to Tremble on a 70-yard touchdown pass to give Wesleyan a 14-7 lead. Following an interception by Reed Purcell, Brown passed to Jones on a 30-yard pass to give Wesleyan a 21-7 lead.

Dawson County 31, White County 0

Kenny Nelson returned an interception 65-yards for a touchdown with seven minutes left in the game to put it away. Dawson County was leading 7-0 when Davis Glass scored on a 3-yard run to expand Dawson County’s lead. Nelson scored on a 34-yard touchdown to push the lead to 24-0 before the interception returned for a touchdown.

Class 2A

Callaway 33, Columbia 12

Visiting Callaway got on the board after a scoreless first quarter on a Quay Whitfield touchdown run and closed out the half with a 14-6 lead with a 40-yard touchdown pass from DeShun Coleman to 6-foot-4 tight end Exavious Reed at the buzzer. Whitfield padded the lead with a touchdown run in the third quarter and the Cavs stopped Columbia on a fourth down at their own 30 yard line to preserve the 20-6 lead heading into the fourth. Whitfield iced the game with his third touchdown run with 4:50 left before the teams traded late scores.

In other Class AA games – Mt. Paran Christian got four touchdown runs from Nick Germain to overwhelm B.E.S.T. Academy 38-8. ... Tamarion Peters rushed for three touchdowns, including an 89-yarder, and Rashod Daniel added another score on the ground as Putnam County blanked Westside-August 28-0. ... Spencer did all of its scoring in the first half before a scoreless second half allowed the Greenwave to easily preserve a 42-0 victory over Jordan. ... Southwest got two rushing touchdowns from James May and a pair of scoring strikes from Chase Dupree to Carmelo Mays during a 33-14 defeat of Rutland. The exclamation point came on a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tyrese Haslem with four minutes remaining. ... Nick Woodford rushed for four touchdowns to help Northeast blow out Central-Macon 46-0. The Raiders also got two touchdown passes by Reginald Glover, one to Kavon Conciauro and another to Zahkie Denson.

Class A Division I

Rabun County 21, Fellowship Christian 16

Rabun County held off Fellowship Christian 21-16 on the road. Rabun County quarterback Keegan Stover threw two touchdown passes to Jaden Gibson and rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with seven seconds remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead at halftime. Stover’s first touchdown pass to Gibson went for 73 yards in the first quarter, and the second was a 50-yard score to give Rabun County a 21-10 lead in the third quarter. Fellowship scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion that would have made it a three-point deficit failed. A late interception by Rabun County’s Willie Goodwyn in Wildcats territory allowed Rabun to run out the clock on its ensuing possession.

Class A Division II

Manchester 53, Macon County 0

Host Manchester scored 34 points in the second quarter and produced five turnovers in the first half to storm to a 41-0 halftime lea. Anthony Bartholomew rushed for a 15-yard score and also recorded an interception to set up Quavion Cooper’s second touchdown of the game. A Javan Favors interception previously set up Quan Brunston for a 1-yard touchdown and the Blue Devils closed out the half with a Cason Long 7-yard touchdown run and Brunston 15-yard touchdown pass to Jacquez Drake. Darius Favors returned a fumble 34 yards in the third quarter to grow the lead to 47-0 and Zy’Jaun Gray capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth. Manchester moves to 3-0 in Region 6-AII and Macon County drops to 1-2 in the region.

Wednesday night recaps

Class 7A

Colquitt County 30, Lincoln (FL) 7

Colquitt County led 13-7 after the first quarter and 20-7 at the half against visiting Lincoln. The Packers extended the lead to 30-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Class 6A

Thomas County Central 48, Veterans 21

Senior quarterback Samuel Brown was 14-of-19 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown to lead Thomas County Central past Veterans. Senior Ricky Fulton had 21 carries for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Brenton has one rushing touchdown on 14 carries. Tyler Floyd had six receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Thomas County Central. Campbell Smith was 6-of-7 on extra point tries.

Brunswick 56, Grovetown 39

Brunswick quarterback Jarrod Elkins was 9-of-17 passing for 218 yards and five touchdowns in the victory over Grovetown. Junior TJ Mitchell made five receptions for 143 yards and four touchdowns and senior Jaden Drayton caught two passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Senior Ivan Johnson had two carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Class 4A

Cairo 34, Shaw 0

Cairo led 24-0 at the half in a romp of Shaw. Amarion Brayden scored on an 8-yard carry to put Cairo up 7-0. Landon VIckers kicked a 30-yard field goal to extend the lead. Quarterback Braylon Robinson scored on a 13-yard run to give the Syrupmakers a 17-0 lead. Jeremiah Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown to give Cairo a 24-0 lead. Robinson passed to Tyree Kelly for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:57 left in the third quarter to extend the lead and a 26-yard field goal from VIckers brought the score to its final tally.

Class 3A

Savannah Christian 54, Long County 20

Four players combined for six rushing touchdowns to lead Savannah Christian past Long County. Sophomore Zo Smalls had 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jayden Hester had nine carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Kenry Wall had nine carries for 117 yards and one touchdown and freshman Blaise Thomas had two carries for 21 yards and a touchdown. Wall caught three passes for 86 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Paulus Zittrauer.

Class 2A

Berrien 42, Jeff Davis 24

Berrien’s Josiah Davis returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and Jeremiah Tillman scored on a punt return to help lead the Rebels past Jeff Davis. Davis had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. Junior De’Mar Riley had 14 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Class A Division I

Bryan County 28, Montgomery County 7

Three players – junior Sean Kelly Hill, junior Erin Greene and senior Jordan Flannell – each rushed for one touchdown to lead Bryan County past Montgomery County. Freshman Anddreas McKinny scored on a fumble returned for a touchdown for Bryan County.

Class A Division II

Lanier County 21, Pelham 14

Quarterback Drake Wolford was 8-of-15 passing for 139 yards and a touchdown to senior Jaylon Calhoun. Senior Jamir Glenn had two carries for 15 yards and two touchdowns for Lanier County.

Seminole County 49, Baconton Charter 0

Seminole County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half in a shutout victory over Baconton Charter. Four different players rushed for touchdowns to lead the Indians. Kamauri Johnson had nine carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Devin Gale had nine carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Boris B. Melton and Coulter Birdsong each rushed for a touchdown in the victory.