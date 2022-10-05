Week 7 Softball Rankings

Buford tops Class 7A again this week with East Coweta, North Gwinnett, North Paulding and Mill Creek in the top 5. South Forsyth, Colquitt County, Dacula, Cherokee and Kennesaw Mountain round out the top 10.
Pope leads Class 6A with Lassiter, Apalachee, Creekview and South Effingham in the top 5. In Class 5A, Loganville leads the way with Cambridge, Northside-Columbus, Harris County and Winder-Barrow in the top 5. Whitewater is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Central-Carroll, Heritage-Catoosa, West Laurens and Wayne County filling the top 5.
Wesleyan is at the top of Class 3A and ahead of Harlem, LaFayette, Gordon Lee and Bremen filling the top 5. In Class 2A, Jeff Davis leads with Mount Paran, Appling County, ACE Charter and Vidalia rounding the top 5.
Prince Avenue tops Class A Division I and leads Heard County, Social Circle, Bacon County and Pepperell. In Class A Division II, Emanuel County Institute is ahead of Lanier County, Glascock County, Wilcox County and Schley County in the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. East Coweta
3. North Gwinnett
4. North Paulding
5. Mill Creek
6. South Forsyth
7. Colquitt County
8. Dacula
9. Cherokee
10. Kennesaw Mountain
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Lassiter
3. Apalachee
4. Creekview
5. South Effingham
6. Sequoyah
7. River Ridge
8. East Paulding
9. Effingham County
10. Houston County
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Cambridge
3. Northside-Columbus
4. Harris County
5. Winder-Barrow
6. Flowery Branch
7. Chamblee
8. Villa Rica
9. Calhoun
10. Coffee
Class 4A
1. Whitewater
2. Central-Carroll
3. Heritage-Catoosa
4. West Laurens
5. Wayne County
6. Islands
7. Walnut Grove
8. LaGrange
9. East Forsyth
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Wesleyan
2. Harlem
3. LaFayette
4. Gordon Lee
5. Bremen
6. Crisp County
7. Franklin County
8. Morgan County
9. Pickens
10. Jackson
Class 2A
1. Jeff Davis
2. Mount Paran
3. Appling County
4. ACE Charter
5. Vidalia
6. Rockmart
7. ELCA
8. Dodge County
9. Banks County
10. Pierce County
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue
2. Heard County
3. Social Circle
4. Bacon County
5. Pepperell
6. Trion
7. Mount Vernon
8. Dade County
9. Bryan County
10. Mount Pisgah
Class A Division II
1. Emanuel County Institute
2. Lanier County
3. Glascock County
4. Wilcox County
5. Schley County
6. Georgia Military
7. Marion County
8. Bowdon
9. Pataula Charter
10. Taylor County
