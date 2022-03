Week 7 Lacrosse Rankings

Lovett took over No. 1 in Class A-5A and Wesleyan remains No. 2 ahead of No. 3 Blessed Trinity. Westminster moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 and King’s Ridge fell one spot to No. 5. Starr’s Mill dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 and Marist fell from No. 5 to No. 8 after an 8-6 loss to No. 7 Woodward Academy.

On the girls side, Creekview moved up to No. 2 behind Class 6A-7A No. 1 Milton and Roswell fell from No. 6 to No. 8 after falling to Lassiter and Alpharetta in overtime. Alpharetta makes its debut at No. 10 and Kell dropped out of the poll after dropping four-straight games. In Class A-5A, Decatur improved to No. 5 and King’s Ridge debuts at No. 8 in place of Starr’s Mill.