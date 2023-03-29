X

Week 7 Girls Soccer Rankings

Mill Creek leads Class 7A this week with Walton, Buford, Archer and Forsyth Central in the top 5. Norcross, Campbell, North Paulding, Denmark and Harrison fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Marist leads the way ahead of Blessed Trinity, Lassiter, Pope and St. Pius X. In Class 5A, Chamblee is at the top with Loganville, Midtown, Cambridge and McIntosh in the top 5.

North Oconee is ranked atop Class 4A and leading Cherokee Bluff, Holy Innocents’, Perry and Westminster. Oconee County leads Class 3A with Lumpkin County, Morgan County, Wesleyan and Hebron Christian in the top 5. Fitzgerald is ranked atop Class 2A and leading Model, Callaway, Fellowship Christian and Athens Academy in the top 5.

In Class A Division I, Commerce tops Bleckley County, East Laurens, Paideia and Dade County in the top 5. In Class A Division II, McIntosh County Academy is the team to beat with Aquinas, Lincoln County, Lake Oconee Academy and Hawkinsville in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Mill Creek

2. Walton

3. Buford

4. Archer

5. Forsyth Central

6. Norcross

7. Campbell

8. North Paulding

9. Denmark

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Lassiter

4. Pope

5. St. Pius X

6. Allatoona

7. North Atlanta

8. Habersham Central

9. Alexander

10. Roswell

Class 5A

1. Chamblee

2. Loganville

3. Midtown

4. Cambridge

5. McIntosh

6. Harris County

7. Northside-Columbus

8. Jefferson

9. Northview

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Cherokee Bluff

3. Holy Innocents’

4. Perry

5. Westminster

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Starr’s Mill

8. Northwest Whitfield

9. Southeast Whitfield

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Lumpkin County

3. Morgan County

4. Wesleyan

5. Hebron Christian

6. Bremen

7. Dawson County

8. White County

9. Pike County

10. Coahulla Creek

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. Model

3. Callaway

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Athens Academy

6. Savannah Arts

7. Landmark Christian

8. Mount Paran

9. Putnam County

10. ACE Charter

Class A Division I

1. Commerce

2. Bleckley County

3. East Laurens

4. Paideia

5. Dade County

6. Screven County

7. Social Circle

8. Whitefield Academy

9. Atlanta International

10. Lamar County

Class A Division II

1. McIntosh County Academy

2. Aquinas

3. Lincoln County

4. Lake Oconee Academy

5. Hawkinsville

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Portal

8. Dooly County

9. Johnson County

10. Atkinson County

Georgia Tech WR Leo Blackburn's ACL tear confirmed by Brent Key
