Week 7 Friday night roundups

A year after his five-touchdown performance against Region 1-6A opponent Houston County, Lee County junior Ousmane Kromah broke through a mess of defenders for the go-ahead rushing score — his fourth of the night — in the Trojans’ 44-35 road victory over the third-ranked Bears.

No. 3-ranked Lee County, which entered the matchup ranked for the 100th straight week, took a quick lead on the first play of the game with a 63-yard trip to the end zone by Kromah. Bears quarterback Antwann Hill Jr answered with a 16-yard touchdown run later in the opening frame for the first of five ties, but Kromah stretched out for a second score shortly after. Hill tied it up again on the following Bears drive, throwing a sidearm pass to Kale Woodburn, who broke free for a 49-yard touchdown just before the second quarter.

Braxton Honer capped off Lee County’s next possession with a 6-yard TD run, and the Trojans nearly got the ball back on the Bears’ ensuing return with Corey McDowell punched the ball free from Ryan Taleb’s hands. Houston County recovered it, however, and Hill’s pass to Gavin Kurpis again knotted the game. After a 56-yard TD from Kromah, Kurpis scored again, bringing the score to 28-28 at the break.

After a Lee County punt to start the third quarter, Hill was intercepted at the goal line. The Trojans were unsuccessful on their next drive, however, and a failed punt fake gave Houston County the ball in Lee County Territory. Kurpis converted on 4th down for the third time to extend the drive, and the Bears took their first lead of the game on a 17-yarder from Hill to Ricky Johnson. Darius Patterson’s tackle-for-loss led to another failed punt fake for Lee County, but the Trojans got a big stop on 4th-and-1 to take over at their own 16-yard line early in the fourth. The final tie of the night came moments later, when a 71-yard run by Kromah set up another Honer touchdown. The Bears converted on 4th-and-8 on the next drive, but Jaydon Cory’s strip sack and Justyn Tanksley’s recovery gave the ball back to the Trojans. The teams traded punts, and Houston County’s was returned deep into Bears territory by Devin Collier. After converting on 4th-and-2 with 1:38 remaining, Kromah broke free for the go-ahead touchdown.

Hill got the ball back for one last drive, but back-to-back sacks by Leroy Jackson and Collier, the latter of which resulted in a safety, sealed the win for the Trojans. Lee County is now 10-0 all-time against Houston County and 5-1 on the season, with its only loss coming against Colquitt County in Week 4. Both teams will continue region play next week, with Lee County hosting Veterans and Houston County facing Northside-Warner Robins.

Class 7A

Archer 34, Brookwood 6

Archer opened Region 4 play with an emphatic victory over visiting Brookwood. Sophomore Jordan Do threw a touchdown pass to Jonathan Stafford Jr and also scored on the ground from 38 yards out in the win. The Tigers also got touchdown runs from Stafford, Colby Alexander and Emmanuel McCrae.

Class 6A

Creekview 23, Etowah 9

After giving up a 9-6 lead to host Etowah late in the third quarter, Creekview closed the night with 17 unanswered points to improve to 2-0 in Region 6 play. Quarterback Austin Guest found Michael Roach in the first quarter and Nathan Agyemang in the fourth, with Agyemang’s catch going for 52 yards and reclaiming the lead for Creekview.

East Paulding 36, Newnan 17

East Paulding improved to 3-0 in Region 5 with a comfortable win over host Newnan. Javen Parker had a pair of first-half touchdowns to put the Raiders up 20-0 at the break, and Newnan finally got on the board in the third with a 46-yard field goal by Ethan Devers. Newnan freshman Brodie Campbell also threw a 52-yard touchdown to senior Jeremiah George in the loss.

Evans 16, Lakeside-Evans 15

Jeremy Howard scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 27-yard run with 3:47 remaining in the game to lead Evans past visiting Lakeside-Evans. A back-and-forth affair saw Lakeside-Evans open the scoring with a touchdown run by Jack Thexton before the home team pulled within 7-6 in the second quarter on a 97-yard scamper by Rayshaun King. Tyler Wallace tacked on a 29-yard field goal to give the Knights a 9-7 advantage at halftime. The Panthers took a 15-9 lead midway through the third quarter when Thexton scored again and also added the two-point conversion. However, Howard’s TD late in the fourth quarter was the final lead change of the night to give Evans a come-from-behind victory.

Class 5A

Greater Atlanta Christian 30, Cambridge 3

Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked No. 8, moved to 2-0 in Region 6 and 6-0 overall with the road win. Spartans quarterback Jack Stanton threw three touchdown passes, finding Kendrick McWilliams (39 yards), Braylon Burgess (33 yards) and Xavier Daisy (29 yards) for scores. Gianlucca Tiberia also rushed for a touchdown for GAC, and Brandon Beckham made a 34-yard field goal for the Spartans. Cambridge fell to 3-3 and 1-1 in region.

Cartersville 21, Calhoun 17

Khristian Lando rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for No. 4 Cartersville, including the go-ahead score from 2 yards out with 14 seconds remaining, to lead the Purple Hurricanes to a road win over No. 7 Calhoun. Cartersville trailed 17-0 at halftime and scored its first points in the third quarter on a Connor Brasfield rushing touchdown. Cartersville improved to 6-0 and moved to 1-0 in Region 7 with the win, and Calhoun dropped to 4-2 and 0-1.

Hiram 49, Dalton 39

Host Dalton led Hiram 24-14 at halftime of both teams’ Region 7 opener, but a long touchdown run by Kaden Hamilton and a rushing score by Kendarious Brown in the third quarter gave No. 5 Hiram its first lead of the game. The contest was back-and-forth for a time, with Dalton pulling ahead 31-27, Hiram regaining a 33-31 lead and Dalton again taking a 37-33 advantage with 6:30 remaining in the game before Hiram put the game away. The Hornets moved to 6-0, and Dalton fell to 4-2.

Class 4A

Westminster 9, Holy Innocents’ 3

Holy Innocents’ entered this game undefeated but lost a defensive struggle against visiting Westminster. The two region rivals traded field goals early, with Will Simpson booting one in the first quarter for Westminster before Graham Forgey tied the game for Holy Innocents’ just before halftime. Simpson proved the go-ahead kick from 49 yards out with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Lawton Sodemann of the Wildcats promptly forced a fumble on the Golden Bears’ ensuing drive and Simpson tacked on another field goal with a minute left to provide for the final margin of victory.

Cairo 38, Shaw 0

Cairo scored 35 of its 38 points in the first half to sprint past visiting Shaw. Dmauri Wooden ran for a 38-yard touchdown on the second play of the game and the Syrupmakers were off to the races. Cairo also got a 29-yard scoring strike from Juderek Gee Simmons to Chris Stewart, a 13-yard touchdown run by Gee Simmons, a TD run by Keshen Spence and a 90-yard fumble return for a score from Melik Williams. A running clock throughout the entire second half resulted in a swift end to the game, with the only points scored following halftime coming in the form of a 37-yard field goal by Andrid Rojas Pereira with one minute remaining.

Benedictine 39, New Hampstead 31

Benedictine held off a second-half rally by visiting New Hampstead to remain undefeated. The Cadets led 29-12 at halftime but their advantage was cut to just one point at 32-31 with 4:48 left in the game before a one-yard touchdown run by Na’Seir Samuel with 2:46 left gave the home team some insurance. Although the final score made the contest look like an offensive shootout, the Cadets’ defense actually contributed in a major way. Each of their first two touchdowns came courtesy of the defense: a 60-yard interception return by Zach Maxwell and a 28-yard fumble return by Wilkes Albert. RaShawn Truell threw four touchdown passes for New Hampstead.

Bainbridge 42, Brooks County 0

Bainbridge led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at the half. The Bearcats pushed the lead to 35-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Whitewater 47, Fayette County 3

Whitewater scored the first 40 points of the game to overwhelm visiting Fayette County. The Wildcats led 7-0 after the first quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 40-0 going into the fourth quarter before Fayette County finally got on the scoreboard. Five different players had touchdown runs for Whitewater. Blake Battle rushed for two, while Chance Maddock, Corey Richardson, Jason Bryant and Tobias Fannin all contributed one.

Class 3A

Mary Persons 45, Prince Avenue Christian 28

Mary Persons hosted Class A Division I’s top-ranked program – including Georgia Tech-commit quarterback Aaron Philo – and Mary Persons running back Duke Watson, a Louisville-commit, welcomed them warmly. Watson scored on runs of 10, 10, 65, 24 and 84 yards to overwhelm the lower-classed defense. The Bulldogs led 14-0 after the first quarter and 35-21 at the half before holding Philo and the Wolverines to just a touchdown in the second half to secure the victory. Watson opened scoring for Mary Persons on a 10-yard run. Watson added another 10-yard run to extend the lead. Watson’s 65-yard run early in the second quarter extended the lead to 21-7 and his 24-yard run expanded the margin with five minutes left in the first half. With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Watson scored on an 84-yard run to give the home team a 35-14 lead.

Lumpkin County 30, Wesleyan 21

Lumpkin County was tied with Wesleyan at 7 entering the second quarter but forced a safety early in the second quarter to take the lead. Mason Sullens scored on a 1-yard run with 8:15 left in the second quarter to give Lumpkin the 16-7 lead. Wesleyan scored on a pass with 4:07 left in the first half to cut into the lead 16-14. Cal Faulkner scored on a 26-yard run with seconds left in the half to give Lumpkin a 23-14 halftime lead. Wesleyan scored on a run with 6:31 left in the third quarter to cut into the lead but Lumpkin responded with a touchdown with 6:50 left in the game to bring the score to its final tally.

Oconee County 28, Hebron Christian 21

Mac Ricks had a hand in each of the Warriors’ four touchdowns to lead Oconee County past Hebron. Ricks made an impact on the defensive side, forcing a fumble and a recovery to keep Hebron at bay. Oconee County led 28-14 entering the fourth quarter.

Stephens County 38, Monroe Area 7

Stephens County led 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at the half in a romp of Monroe Area to open Region 8 play. The Indians pushed the lead to 31-7 entering the fourth quarter.

Class 2A

Northeast 57, Central-Macon 0

Northeast led 22-0 after the first quarter and 45-0 at the half in a romp of crosstown rival Central-Macon.

Rockmart 45, Model 14

Rockmart had a 31-7 lead over Model at halftime and went on to win its third game of the year. The visiting Yellow Jackets recorded a 26-yard touchdown pass and a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Rockmart added two 38-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, and Model scored on a 52-yard run in the second and a one-yard run in the fourth.

North Murray 48, Murray County 6

Skyler Williams threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead North Murray over Murray County. The Mountaineers led 35-0 at halftime, and there was a running clock in the second half. North Murray has played Murray County 10 times and has won all 10 meetings.

East Jackson 41, Banks County 0

East Jackson remains undefeated after earning a road victory over Banks County. The Eagles led 20-0 at halftime and recorded three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. East Jackson’s final score came on an interception returned for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Appling County 17, Pierce County 14

Appling County kicked a 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give Pierce County its first loss of the year. The visiting Pirates jumped to a 14-6 lead over Pierce Count at the half. Jamarion Williams scored on a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Appling County the 7-0 lead. Pierce County got a touchdown pass late in the second quarter to cut the lead to one, but Appling answered with a five-yard TD run. Late in the third quarter, Pierce County tied the game with a four-yard touchdown run and Carson Sloan scoring on a two-point conversion.

Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0

Hayden Roy recorded two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and T.J. Stanley threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to lead Toombs County to its sixth win of the season. Stanley had another touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 71-yard strike to Keshon Deloach. The Bulldogs led 35-0 at halftime.

Callaway 33, Columbia 29

DeShun Coleman threw a touchdown pass to Treyonn Tucker early in the fourth quarter to help Callaway get past Columbia in a Region 5 contest. Columbia took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, but Callaway answered when Coleman threw a touchdown pass to Camren Gunn early in the second quarter. Both teams would exchange scores throughout the quarter, and the game was tied 21-21 at halftime. The Cavaliers took the lead when Coleman scored on a five-year run early in the third quarter.

Class A Division I

Rabun County 42, Fellowship Christian 28

Sophomore quarterback Ty Truelove put the game away with a 1-yard run with 2:25 left, thwarting any chance of a comeback. Rabun opened scoring on a 64-yard run from Reid Giles with 9:29 in the first quarter. Fellowship’s Josh Milhollin scored on a punt return with 4:25 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7. Rabun took the lead on a 15-yarder from Truelove to Willie Goodwyn early in the second quarter. Giles scored on a 10-yard run to extend the lead to 21-14 late in the second quarter. A 1-yard run from Truelove put Rabun up 28-14. Sophomore Jonathan Granby scored on an 11-yard run to get Fellowship within a touchdown 28-21. Giles scored on a 51-yarder, his third of the game, to put Rabun up 35-21 early in the fourth quarter before Truelove’s dagger.

Class A Division II

Recaps from Thursday

Class 5A

Chamblee 35, ML King 28 2OT

From Mark Brock: Chamblee’s William Tate recovered a Martin Luther King Jr. fumble on a third and goal play at the two-yard line in overtime to seal a 35-28 Region 4-5A win for the Bulldogs at Godfrey Stadium. The Bulldogs scored the go-ahead touchdown in the first part of the second overtime as quarterback Ashton Bolston snuck it in from a yard out. Alexander Dahkli hit the extra point to make it 35-28. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chamblee’s touchdown pushed the Lions back to the 30-yard line to start their half of the second overtime period. A 16-yard run by Ramique Thomas and a three-yard run by Sa’Kaun Foster had the Lions knocking at the door at the Bulldog two-yard line. The Chamblee defense got penetration on the next play and the ball popped loose in the backfield from the Lions’ runner where Tate made the recovery to end the game. A back-and-forth game throughout seemed destined for overtime as Chamblee answered each score by the Lions in the second and fourth quarters where all six regulation scores happened. King took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter as a 47-yard pass down the middle of the field from Thomas to Aaron Parks to end the first quarter set up the first score of the night. The Lions had one fourth-down touchdown called back on a holding call, but thanks to two penalties on the Bulldogs got a third chance on fourth and goal from the two. Foster bulled his way into the end zone for the touchdown and Donald Whiting made it 7-0. Chamblee got the ball back with 2:05 to play in the first half and hit a 41-yard pass play from Bolston to Tristian Sizemore to set up a game-tying touchdown on the next play. Bolston went to running back Larry Harris on a swing pass with Harris taking it the final 10 yards for the touchdown. Dahkli’s PAT made it 7-7 at the half. Following a scoreless third quarter, the Lions were marching in Chamblee territory when Foster took the handoff around the left end, down the sideline and dove to the pylon to give his team the lead again. Whiting’s PAT made it 14-7 with 10:55 to play. Chamblee went right back down the field and a short pass from Bolston to Sizemore who slipped down the left sideline breaking a pair of tackles and 26 yards into the endzone for the touchdown. Dahkli knotted it at 14-14 with 10:18 to play. The Lions drove 83 yards in just five plays with a 49-yard run by Foster setting up a one-yard run by Thomas to put King up again. Whiting’s PAT made it 21-14 with 8:06 to play. Chamblee answered once again converting a big fourth and 10 at the King 19-yard line on an 11-yard pass from Bolston to Jake Fogel to set up the game-tying touchdown. Bolston ran a quarterback draw for eight yards and stuck the football across the goal line with 5:05 to play. Dahkli again hit the PAT to knot the game at 21-21. The defenses held in the final five minutes of the game to send it into overtime. King got the ball first and Foster gave his team the lead on a two-yard run. Whiting’s PAT made it 28-21 in favor of the Lions. Chamblee answered with Bolston sneaking into the line on third and goal for the touchdown. Dahkli tied it again at 28-28 to force the game-deciding second overtime. Bolston ran for two touchdowns and threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns as he hit on 14 of 28 attempts in the game to lead the Bulldogs. Larry Harris had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, in the game. Sa’Kaun Foster finished the night with 158 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead the Lions. Ramique Thomas had a rushing touchdown and 93 yards on 23 carries and threw for 139 yards on 11 of 14 through the air.

Class 4A

LaGrange 42, Riverdale 0

Four players rushed for a touchdown to lead LaGrange past Riverdale. Jonathan Keys, Malik Kemp, Caydin Thomas and Gavin Barlow each had one touchdown run. Kemp was 5-of-6 passing for 117 yards and a touchdown to Denorayon Reid.

Hapeville Charter 20, Stephenson 13

From Mark Brock: A late touchdown propelled the Hapeville Charter Hornets to a 20-13 win over the Stephenson Jaguars at Banneker High School. Hapeville stopped the Jaguars on a fourth and goal with the game tied 13-13 and marched back down the field and scored on a 60-yard pass with 30 seconds to play to pull out the Region 6-4A win.

Class 3A

Savannah Country Day 65, Beach 6

Junior quarterback Barton Mixon was 8-of-13 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns while rushing seven times for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hornets past Beach. Hyers Holland had eight carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Joshua Washington had four carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Brooks Kleinpeter had three receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Holland had one reception for 38 yards and a touchdown for Savannah Country Day.

Liberty County 41, Groves 0

Liberty County led 14-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at the half in a romp of Groves. Carlos Keverene Singleton scored on a 5-yard run and passed to Ron Golden (28 yards), Jaden Hurd (11 yards, 15 yards), and Jeramiah Payne (63 yards) for touchdowns. Xy’lanjen Dozier added a 2-yard touchdown run for Liberty.