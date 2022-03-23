Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings

ajc logo
Harrison still tops the state’s highest class this week and leads Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and Lambert. Dalton fell to No. 2 in Class 6A following Central Gwinnett’s overtaking of the top spot.

Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 5A ahead of Clarke Central, Woodward Academy, McIntosh and St. Pius X. Columbus is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange, Flowery Branch and Jefferson. In Class 3A, Pike County is at the top with GAC, Oconee County, West Hall and Tattnall County chasing.

Lovett is at the top of Class 2A and leading Pace Academy, Gordon Central, Bremen and Thomasville. In Class A Public, ACE Charter leads the way ahead of Lake Oconee Academy, Dalton Academy, Georgia Military and Social Circle.

Atlanta International tops Class A Private and leads Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli, Walker and Landmark Christian.

Boys

Class 7A

1. Harrison

2. Campbell

3. Peachtree Ridge

4. Pebblebrook

5. Lambert

6. Collins Hill

7. Dunwoody

8. Forsyth Central

9. South Gwinnett

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Central Gwinnett

2. Dalton

3. Lakeside-DeKalb

4. Johns Creek

5. Riverwood

6. Lassiter

7. Rome

8. River Ridge

9. Centennial

10. Paulding County

Class 5A

1. Johnson-Gainesville

2. Clarke Central

3. Woodward Academy

4. McIntosh

5. St. Pius X

6. Whitewater

7. Veterans

8. Union Grove

9. Loganville

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 4A

1. Columbus

2. Southeast Whitfield

3. LaGrange

4. Flowery Branch

5. Jefferson

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Marist

8. Pickens

9. North Oconee

10. Perry

Class 3A

1. Pike County

2. GAC

3. Oconee County

4. West Hall

5. Tattnall County

6. Westminster

7. Jackson

8. Long County

9. East Jackson

10. Morgan County

Class 2A

1. Lovett

2. Pace Academy

3. Gordon Central

4. Bremen

5. Thomasville

6. Union County

7. Putnam County

8. Coosa

9. Callaway

10. Lamar County

Class Public

1. ACE Charter

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Dalton Academy

4. Georgia Military

5. Social Circle

6. Atkinson County

7. Dooly County

8. Barrow Arts and Science Academy

9. Claxton

10. Portal

Class Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Paideia

3. St. Anne Pacelli

4. Walker

5. Landmark Christian

6. Providence Christian

7. Athens Academy

8. Wesleyan

9. Savannah Country Day

10. Holy Innocents’

