Week 7 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison still tops the state’s highest class this week and leads Campbell, Peachtree Ridge, Pebblebrook and Lambert. Dalton fell to No. 2 in Class 6A following Central Gwinnett’s overtaking of the top spot.
Johnson-Gainesville leads Class 5A ahead of Clarke Central, Woodward Academy, McIntosh and St. Pius X. Columbus is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange, Flowery Branch and Jefferson. In Class 3A, Pike County is at the top with GAC, Oconee County, West Hall and Tattnall County chasing.
Lovett is at the top of Class 2A and leading Pace Academy, Gordon Central, Bremen and Thomasville. In Class A Public, ACE Charter leads the way ahead of Lake Oconee Academy, Dalton Academy, Georgia Military and Social Circle.
Atlanta International tops Class A Private and leads Paideia, St. Anne Pacelli, Walker and Landmark Christian.
Boys
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Campbell
3. Peachtree Ridge
4. Pebblebrook
5. Lambert
6. Collins Hill
7. Dunwoody
8. Forsyth Central
9. South Gwinnett
10. Walton
Class 6A
1. Central Gwinnett
2. Dalton
3. Lakeside-DeKalb
4. Johns Creek
5. Riverwood
6. Lassiter
7. Rome
8. River Ridge
9. Centennial
10. Paulding County
Class 5A
1. Johnson-Gainesville
2. Clarke Central
3. Woodward Academy
4. McIntosh
5. St. Pius X
6. Whitewater
7. Veterans
8. Union Grove
9. Loganville
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 4A
1. Columbus
2. Southeast Whitfield
3. LaGrange
4. Flowery Branch
5. Jefferson
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Marist
8. Pickens
9. North Oconee
10. Perry
Class 3A
1. Pike County
2. GAC
3. Oconee County
4. West Hall
5. Tattnall County
6. Westminster
7. Jackson
8. Long County
9. East Jackson
10. Morgan County
Class 2A
1. Lovett
2. Pace Academy
3. Gordon Central
4. Bremen
5. Thomasville
6. Union County
7. Putnam County
8. Coosa
9. Callaway
10. Lamar County
Class Public
1. ACE Charter
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Dalton Academy
4. Georgia Military
5. Social Circle
6. Atkinson County
7. Dooly County
8. Barrow Arts and Science Academy
9. Claxton
10. Portal
Class Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Paideia
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Walker
5. Landmark Christian
6. Providence Christian
7. Athens Academy
8. Wesleyan
9. Savannah Country Day
10. Holy Innocents’
