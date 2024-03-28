Week 7 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview rebounded from a Game 1 loss to Newton with a 16-0 win on Wednesday and maintains its place at the top of the Region 4 standings and Class 7A poll. No. 2 Lowndes lost to a red-hot Gordon Lee team in a rematch of a previous win and also dropped an out-of-state contest to Trinity Christian (FL). No. 3 Buford has now won 11-straight and is 15-4 overall. Marietta slid from No. 8 to No. 10 this week after losing 2-of-3 to Harrison and dropping their opening game to Hillgrove 10-0. Marietta can regain ground on Friday with a double-header to conclude their three-game series to Hillgrove.

Class 6A shifted with Pope moving up to No. 8 after North Forsyth replaced Habersham Central in the poll at No. 10 and Lassiter shifting up a spot to No. 9. Thursday night, No. 3 Tift County will put a 14-game win-streak on the line against No. 1 Houston County and the three-game series will conclude with Game 2 and Game 3 on Friday. In Class 5A, Kell dropped to No. 10 after falling to Blessed Trinity and dropping Games 1 and 2 to Greater Atlanta Christian—which moved up to No. 3 after growing its win-streak to 13-straight.

In Class 4A, No. 1 ranked Starr’s Mill improved to 13-1 and is now the highest rated team in the state of Georgia regardless of classification based off a calculation of overall record and strength of schedule. Perry moved up to No. 5 this week and North Oconee and East Forsyth each dropped as a result of the Panthers’ ascending. Wayne County also moved up to No. 6 from its previous No. 9 ranking.