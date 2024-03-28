Week 7 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 Parkview rebounded from a Game 1 loss to Newton with a 16-0 win on Wednesday and maintains its place at the top of the Region 4 standings and Class 7A poll. No. 2 Lowndes lost to a red-hot Gordon Lee team in a rematch of a previous win and also dropped an out-of-state contest to Trinity Christian (FL). No. 3 Buford has now won 11-straight and is 15-4 overall. Marietta slid from No. 8 to No. 10 this week after losing 2-of-3 to Harrison and dropping their opening game to Hillgrove 10-0. Marietta can regain ground on Friday with a double-header to conclude their three-game series to Hillgrove.
Class 6A shifted with Pope moving up to No. 8 after North Forsyth replaced Habersham Central in the poll at No. 10 and Lassiter shifting up a spot to No. 9. Thursday night, No. 3 Tift County will put a 14-game win-streak on the line against No. 1 Houston County and the three-game series will conclude with Game 2 and Game 3 on Friday. In Class 5A, Kell dropped to No. 10 after falling to Blessed Trinity and dropping Games 1 and 2 to Greater Atlanta Christian—which moved up to No. 3 after growing its win-streak to 13-straight.
In Class 4A, No. 1 ranked Starr’s Mill improved to 13-1 and is now the highest rated team in the state of Georgia regardless of classification based off a calculation of overall record and strength of schedule. Perry moved up to No. 5 this week and North Oconee and East Forsyth each dropped as a result of the Panthers’ ascending. Wayne County also moved up to No. 6 from its previous No. 9 ranking.
Class 3A No. 1 ranked Harlem improved to 20-0 and moved up to No. 18 in the latest MaxPreps National Rankings. Calvary Day moved up to No. 3 this week and Gordon Lee moved up to No. 9. The Class 2A poll shifted with Worth County moving up to No. 3 after growing its win-streak to eight-straight and remaining unbeaten within Class 2A. The Rams’ only in-state loss came to Class A Division II No. 1 Schley County 5-3 in extra innings back on its season-opener. Jeff Davis also shifted up a spot to No. 6 and Brantley County debuts at No. 10 after opening up its series with previous No. 10 ranked Vidalia with back-to-back victories. Tallulah Falls improved to No. 4 in Class A Division I and Whitefield Academy debuted at No. 10 and Washington-Wilkes replaced Lake Oconee Academy at No. 7 after defeating the Titans 2-1 in their three-game series.
Class 7A
1. Parkview
2. Lowndes
3. Buford
4. North Gwinnett
5. Brookwood
6. North Paulding
7. Walton
8. West Forsyth
9. Harrison
10. Marietta
Class 6A
1. Houston County
2. Marist
3. Tift County
4. Etowah
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Newnan
7. Evans
8. Pope
9. Lassiter
10. North Forsyth
Class 5A
1. Cartersville
2. Villa Rica
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Coffee
5. Greenbrier
6. Ola
7. McIntosh
8. Locust Grove
9. Union Grove
10. Kell
Class 4A
1. Starr’s Mill
2. Cherokee Bluff
3. LaGrange
4. North Hall
5. Perry
6. Wayne County
7. North Oconee
8. Lovett
9. East Forsyth
10. Benedictine
Class 3A
1. Harlem
2. Pickens
3. Calvary Day
4. Ringgold
5. Savannah Christian
6. Morgan County
7. Hebron Christian
8. Franklin County
9. Gordon Lee
10. Long County
Class 2A
1. North Cobb Christian
2. Mt. Paran
3. Worth County
4. Appling County
5. Redan
6. Jeff Davis
7. Model
8. Rockmart
9. Callaway
10. Brantley County
Class A Division I
1. Prince Avenue Christian
2. Irwin County
3. Pepperell
4. Tallulah Falls
5. Swainsboro
6. Crawford County
7. King’s Ridge
8. Bleckley County
9. Elbert County
10. Whitefield Academy
Class A Division II
1. Schley County
2. Charlton County
3. Wilcox County
4. Baconton Charter
5. ECI
6. Bowdon
7. Washington-Wilkes
8. Wheeler County
9. Miller County
10. Lanier County
About the Author