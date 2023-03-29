X

Week 7 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview picked up its 11th-straight win to improve to 15-3 overall and remains unbeaten in the state. No. 2 Cherokee dropped a 12-11 extra-inning loss to Kennesaw Mountain in region play and dropped its record to 19-2. Kennesaw Mountain’s win in the series opener improved the Mustangs’ record to 17-4 and they debut in the poll at No. 7. East Coweta moved up from No. 10 to No. 6 and is 16-2 with an 11-game win-streak and Forsyth Central exited the poll after three-straight losses.

In Class 6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity (19-1) grew its win-streak to 19 games, No. 2 Houston County (18-1) picked up its ninth-straight win and No. 3 Pope (17-3) has won 10-straight. Allatoona dropped its third-straight game—including a 2-1 series loss to River Ridge and fell to No. 10. River Ridge also defeated Woodstock after the series win over Allatoona and debuts at No. 8.

In Class 5A, Winder-Barrow swept Jefferson and replaced the Dragons at No. 6 and Villa Rica (15-1) picked up its 13th-straight win to join the poll at No. 7. Jefferson slid to No. 9 and Harris County exited the poll after a four-game skid. Class 4A No. 1 Cherokee Bluff improved to 18-0 and Cedartown moved up two slots to No. 3 after picking up its eight-straight win. Upson-Lee replaced Mary Persons at No. 7 in Class 3A after defeating the Bulldogs 4-1 and improving to 10-2.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Cherokee

3. Denmark

4. Norcross

5. North Paulding

6. East Coweta

7. Kennesaw Mountain

8. South Forsyth

9. North Gwinnett

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Houston County

3. Pope

4. Tift County

5. Lassiter

6. North Forsyth

7. Woodward Academy

8. River Ridge

9. Glynn Academy

10. Allatoona

Class 5A

1. Cartersville

2. McIntosh

3. Greenbrier

4. Loganville

5. Locust Grove

6. Winder-Barrow

7. Villa Rica

8. Cambridge

9. Jefferson

10. Flowery Branch

Class 4A

1. Cherokee Bluff

2. North Oconee

3. Cedartown

4. LaGrange

5. Benedictine

6. West Laurens

7. North Hall

8. Troup

10. Whitewater

Class 3A

1. Harlem

2. Savannah Christian

3. Calvary Day

4. Lumpkin County

5. Gordon Lee

6. Pickens

7. Upson-Lee

8. Wesleyan

9. Long County

10. Thomasville

Class 2A

1. Mt. Paran

2. Fellowship Christian

3. Jeff Davis

4. Appling County

5. Model

6. North Cobb Christian

7. ELCA

8. Brantley County

9. Walker

10. Rockmart

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Elbert County

3. Metter

4. Irwin County

5. Social Circle

6. King’s Ridge

7. Crawford County

8. Whitfield Academy

9. Athens Christian

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II

1. Charlton County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Schley County

5. Wilcox County

6. Washington-Wilkes

7. Seminole County

8. Baconton Charter

9. Lanier County

10. ECI

