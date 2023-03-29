Week 7 Baseball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 Blessed Trinity (19-1) grew its win-streak to 19 games, No. 2 Houston County (18-1) picked up its ninth-straight win and No. 3 Pope (17-3) has won 10-straight. Allatoona dropped its third-straight game—including a 2-1 series loss to River Ridge and fell to No. 10. River Ridge also defeated Woodstock after the series win over Allatoona and debuts at No. 8.

In Class 5A, Winder-Barrow swept Jefferson and replaced the Dragons at No. 6 and Villa Rica (15-1) picked up its 13th-straight win to join the poll at No. 7. Jefferson slid to No. 9 and Harris County exited the poll after a four-game skid. Class 4A No. 1 Cherokee Bluff improved to 18-0 and Cedartown moved up two slots to No. 3 after picking up its eight-straight win. Upson-Lee replaced Mary Persons at No. 7 in Class 3A after defeating the Bulldogs 4-1 and improving to 10-2.