Week 6 wrap: Lowndes, North Cobb, Troup are big winners

Lowndes had the most impressive win of the night, taking down No. 2 Grayson 24-14 in a class 7A games. Lowndes started the season No. 8 but was 2-2 with losses to American Heritage of Florida and unranked East Coweta. Grayson, the 2020 Class 7A champion and 2021 semifinalist, entered 4-0 with six top-25 national rankings.

North Cobb, another 7A team, started the season No. 4 but was 2-2 and lately without its best player, Super 11 quarterback Malachi Singleton, with an injured foot, but the Warriors defeated No. 9 Milton 21-7. Both teams had two losses, but Milton’s came against nationally prominent out-of-state teams while North Cobb had lost to unranked Northside-Warner Robins 20-17 in overtime last week.