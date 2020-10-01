X

Week 6 Softball Rankings

By Score Atlanta

East Coweta leads the state’s highest classification with North Gwinnett, Grayson, Mountain View and Harrison chasing in the top 5. In Class 6A, Buford leads ahead of South Effingham, Creekview, River Ridge and Pope.

Whitewater tops Class 5A with Apalachee, Loganville, Locust Grove and Walnut Grove rounding the top 5. Heritage-Catoosa is the team to beat in Class 4A and leads West Laurens, Central-Carroll, Madison County and Jefferson.

Pierce County tops Class 3A with Coahulla Creek, Harlem, Franklin County and Crisp County in the top 5. In Class 2A, Vidalia tops the poll and leads Lovett, Jeff Davis, Heard and Bremen.

George Walton is at the top of Class A-Private. Mount Paran, Brookstone, Tattnall Square and Mount Vernon fill the top 5. In Class A-Public, Gordon Lee is the team to beat ahead of ACE Charter, Lanier County, Commerce and Bryan County.

Class 7A

1. East Coweta

2. North Gwinnett

3. Grayson

4. Mountain View

5. Harrison

6. South Forsyth

7. Etowah

8. Mill Creek

9. Peachtree Ridge

10. Lowndes

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. South Effingham

3. Creekview

4. River Ridge

5. Pope

6. Effingham County

7. Dacula

8. Sequoyah

9. Houston County

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Whitewater

2. Apalachee

3. Loganville

4. Locust Grove

5. Walnut Grove

6. Calhoun

7. Woodland-Cartersville

8. Coffee

9. Northgate

10. Starr’s Mill

Class 4A

1. Heritage-Catoosa

2. West Laurens

3. Central-Carroll

4. Madison County

5. Jefferson

6. Flowery Branch

7. New Hampstead

8. Islands

9. Rutland

10. LaGrange

Class 3A

1. Pierce County

2. Coahulla Creek

3. Harlem

4. Franklin County

5. Crisp County

6. Ringgold

7. Sonoraville

8. Rockmart

9. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

10. Tattnall County

Class 2A

1. Vidalia

2. Lovett

3. Jeff Davis

4. Heard County

5. Bremen

6. Dodge County

7. Union County

8. Berrien

9. Bacon County

10. Dade County

Class A-Private

1. George Walton Academy

2. Mount Paran Christian

3. Brookstone

4. Tattnall Square

5. Mount Vernon

6. Strong Rock Christian

7. Prince Avenue Christian

8. Wesleyan

9. Mount de Sales

10. Stratford Academy

Class A-Public

1. Gordon Lee

2. ACE Charter

3. Lanier County

4. Commerce

5. Bryan County

6. Emanuel County Institute

7. Crawford County

8. Mount Zion-Carroll

9. Charlton County

10. Georgia Military

