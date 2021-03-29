Week 6 lacrosse rankings

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert picked up its 10th-straight win and jumped to No. 11 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. Walton’s 14-2 win over Milton sent the Raiders up to No. 4 from its previous spot at No. 6. Also, No. 2 Roswell will take a trip to No. 7 Lassiter on Tuesday for a big top 10 showdown. In Class A-5A boys, No. 1 Blessed Trinity is 10-0 and appeared at No. 7 in the latest National poll. Marist jumped Greater Atlanta Christian for No. 5 and Woodward Academy replaced Lovett in the poll.
In Class 6A-7A girls, No. 1 Milton improved to 8-0 and is currently No. 8 in the MaxPreps National poll. No. 2 West Forsyth, No. 3 Hillgrove, No. 4 Roswell and No. 5 Chattahoochee round out the top 5. Creekview moved up to No. 6 and Walton fell out of the poll and was replaced by Johns Creek—which debuts at No. 10. In Class A-5A, Kell moved up to No. 3 and Westminster dropped to No. 4. These two teams will faceoff on Tuesday for a major showdown. Also, Fellowship Christian scored a big 23-15 win over Wesleyan and jumped the Wolves for No. 6.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Allatoona
4. Walton
5. Hillgrove
6. Johns Creek
7. Lassiter
8. Milton
9. Harrison
10. Centennial
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Pace Academy
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Marist
6. Greater Atlanta Christian
7. King’s Ridge Christian
8. Woodward Academy
9. Benedictine
10. Holy Innocents’
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Hillgrove
4. Roswell
5. Chattahoochee
6. Creekview
7. Mill Creek
8. Lambert
9. Johns Creek
10. Cambridge
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Lovett
3. Kell
4. Starr’s Mill
5. Westminster
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Wesleyan
8. McIntosh
9. Whitewater
10. Walker