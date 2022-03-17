Week 6 Baseball Rankings

In Class 7A, Lambert maintains its position at No. 1 and has extended its current win-streak to six games. The Longhorns swept South Forsyth (3-0, 8-2) this past week and will have a another top 10 two-game series Thursday and Friday against No. 7 Denmark. Etowah moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 after its 11-1 start and the Eagles’ lone loss came 7-5 in their season opener. Cherokee moved up from No. 9 to No. 6 following a 7-game win-streak and 11-1 Tift County replaced Parkview in the poll and debuts at No. 9.
Class 6A is led by No. 1 Buford (11-0) and No. 2 Allatoona (13-0), who both remain undefeated. Houston County moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 and South Effingham dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 after dropping two of three games to No. 4 Glynn Academy. The Red Terrors leapt to their new spot at No. 4 from No. 9 and carry a 12-1 overall record. Richmond Hill rounds out the top 5 after its 10-3 start and River Ridge used an 8-game win-streak to move up from No. 10 to No. 7.
The Class 5A poll experienced just one shift with 10-3 Woodward Academy leaping Ware County for No. 8. The Class 4A poll saw Benedictine (9-2) move up a spot to No. 4 and Heritage-Catoosa jumped Jefferson for No. 8.
In Class 3A, Pierce County remains No. 1 after its 9-0 start. Mary Persons moved up a slot to No. 4 and Pike County jumped from No. 9 to No. 7. The Class 2A poll saw Model make its debut at No. 7 and Vidalia dropped out of the poll.
Mt. Paran (12-1) leads the Class A Private poll ahead of No. 2 Fellowship Christian (10-0). Savannah Country Day debuts at No. 10 and Hebron Christian dropped out of the poll. Finally, in Class A Public, Johnson County moved up from No. 7 to No. 4 and Wilcox County jumped Charlton County for No. 2 behind undefeated top-ranked Irwin County (10-0).
Class 7A
1. Lambert
2. Etowah
3. South Forsyth
4. Woodstock
5. East Coweta
6. Cherokee
7. Denmark
8. North Forsyth
9. Tift County
10. Lowndes
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Allatoona
3. Houston County
4. Glynn Academy
5. Richmond Hill
6. South Paulding
7. River Ridge
8. Valdosta
9. South Effingham
10. Pope
Class 5A
1. Loganville
2. Calhoun
3. Greenbrier
4. Cartersville
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Coffee
7. Jones County
8. Woodward Academy
9. Ware County
10. McIntosh
Class 4A
1. North Oconee
2. Marist
3. Cedartown
4. Benedictine
5. LaGrange
6. Troup
7. Flowery Branch
8. Heritage-Catoosa
9. Jefferson
10. West Laurens
Class 3A
1. Pierce County
2. North Hall
3. Cherokee Bluff
4. Mary Person
5. Franklin County
6. Long County
7. Pike County
8. Burke County
9. Appling County
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Lovett
3. Thomasville
4. Callaway
5. Cook
6. Jeff Davis
7. Model
8. Elbert County
9. Bremen
10. Putnam County
Class A Private
1. Mt. Paran
2. Fellowship Christian
3. Tattnall Square
4. Wesleyan
5. King’s Ridge
6. Savannah Christian
7. Athens Christian
8. North Cobb Christian
9. First Presbyterian Day
10. Savannah Country Day
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Wilcox County
3. Charlton County
4. Johnson County
5. Metter
6. Schley County
7. ACE Charter
8. Washington-Wilkes
9. Bryan County
10. Claxton
About the Author