Week 6 Baseball Rankings

Class 6A is led by No. 1 Buford (11-0) and No. 2 Allatoona (13-0), who both remain undefeated. Houston County moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 and South Effingham dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 after dropping two of three games to No. 4 Glynn Academy. The Red Terrors leapt to their new spot at No. 4 from No. 9 and carry a 12-1 overall record. Richmond Hill rounds out the top 5 after its 10-3 start and River Ridge used an 8-game win-streak to move up from No. 10 to No. 7.

The Class 5A poll experienced just one shift with 10-3 Woodward Academy leaping Ware County for No. 8. The Class 4A poll saw Benedictine (9-2) move up a spot to No. 4 and Heritage-Catoosa jumped Jefferson for No. 8.