Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings

Kell tops Class 6A with Buford, River Ridge, Statesboro and Carrollton rounding the top 5. In Class 5A, Woodward Academy takes the top spot and leads Forest Park, Union Grove, Calhoun and Northside-Columbus.

Jefferson leads Class 4A ahead of Luella, Baldwin, Bainbridge and Chestatee. Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Cross Creek, Ringgold and Pierce County chasing.