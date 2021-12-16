ajc logo
Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Savannah Casey (right) blocks a shot by Marietta's Loren Nelson (0) during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

53 minutes ago

North Forsyth leads the state’s highest class and is 11-0 on the season with a 49-44 victory over No. 5 West Forsyth and a 63-58 victory over River Ridge on Dec. 11. Grayson, Tift County, Norcross and West Forsyth round the top 5.

Kell tops Class 6A with Buford, River Ridge, Statesboro and Carrollton rounding the top 5. In Class 5A, Woodward Academy takes the top spot and leads Forest Park, Union Grove, Calhoun and Northside-Columbus.

Jefferson leads Class 4A ahead of Luella, Baldwin, Bainbridge and Chestatee. Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Cross Creek, Ringgold and Pierce County chasing.

Elbert County tops Class 2A this week with Fannin County, Lamar County, Rabun County and Josey rounding out the top 5. Holy Innocents’ leads Class A Private with Darlington, Mount Paran, St. Francis and Calvary Day in the top 5. Lake Oconee is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Montgomery County, Trion, Taylor County and Schley County.

Class 7A

1. North Forsyth

2. Grayson

3. Tift County

4. Norcross

5. West Forsyth

6. Woodstock

7. Brookwood

8. Cherokee

9. Harrison

10. Campbell

Class 6A

1. Kell

2. Buford

3. River Ridge

4. Statesboro

5. Carrollton

6. Lee County

7. Brunswick

8. Grovetown

9. Lovejoy

10. Richmond Hill

Class 5A

1. Woodward Academy

2. Forest Park

3. Union Grove

4. Calhoun

5. Northside-Columbus

6. McIntosh

7. Warner Robins

8. Greenbrier

9. Griffin

10. Jackson-Atlanta

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Luella

3. Baldwin

4. Bainbridge

5. Chestatee

6. Carver-Columbus

7. Cedar Shoals

8. Westover

9. Marist

10. North Oconee

Class 3A

1. Lumpkin County

2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

3. Cross Creek

4. Ringgold

5. Pierce County

6. Murray County

7. Greater Atlanta Christian

8. Burke County

9. Tattnall County

10. Americus-Sumter

Class 2A

1. Elbert County

2. Fannin County

3. Lamar County

4. Rabun County

5. Josey

6. Thomasville

7. Bacon County

8. Gordon Central

9. Northeast-Macon

10. Bleckley County

Class A-Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Darlington

3. Mount Paran

4. St. Francis

5. Calvary Day

6. Hebron Christian

7. Galloway

8. Stratford

9. Wesleyan

10. Savannah Country Day

Class A-Public

1. Lake Oconee Academy

2. Montgomery County

3. Trion

4. Taylor County

5. Schley County

6. Charlton County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Screven County

9. Claxton

10. Dooly County

Investigations
