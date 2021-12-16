Week 5 Girls Basketball Rankings

North Forsyth leads the state’s highest class and is 11-0 on the season with a 49-44 victory over No. 5 West Forsyth and a 63-58 victory over River Ridge on Dec. 11. Grayson, Tift County, Norcross and West Forsyth round the top 5.
Kell tops Class 6A with Buford, River Ridge, Statesboro and Carrollton rounding the top 5. In Class 5A, Woodward Academy takes the top spot and leads Forest Park, Union Grove, Calhoun and Northside-Columbus.
Jefferson leads Class 4A ahead of Luella, Baldwin, Bainbridge and Chestatee. Lumpkin County is the team to beat in Class 3A with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, Cross Creek, Ringgold and Pierce County chasing.
Elbert County tops Class 2A this week with Fannin County, Lamar County, Rabun County and Josey rounding out the top 5. Holy Innocents’ leads Class A Private with Darlington, Mount Paran, St. Francis and Calvary Day in the top 5. Lake Oconee is the team to beat in Class A Public and leads Montgomery County, Trion, Taylor County and Schley County.
Class 7A
1. North Forsyth
2. Grayson
3. Tift County
4. Norcross
5. West Forsyth
6. Woodstock
7. Brookwood
8. Cherokee
9. Harrison
10. Campbell
Class 6A
1. Kell
2. Buford
3. River Ridge
4. Statesboro
5. Carrollton
6. Lee County
7. Brunswick
8. Grovetown
9. Lovejoy
10. Richmond Hill
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy
2. Forest Park
3. Union Grove
4. Calhoun
5. Northside-Columbus
6. McIntosh
7. Warner Robins
8. Greenbrier
9. Griffin
10. Jackson-Atlanta
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Luella
3. Baldwin
4. Bainbridge
5. Chestatee
6. Carver-Columbus
7. Cedar Shoals
8. Westover
9. Marist
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County
2. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
3. Cross Creek
4. Ringgold
5. Pierce County
6. Murray County
7. Greater Atlanta Christian
8. Burke County
9. Tattnall County
10. Americus-Sumter
Class 2A
1. Elbert County
2. Fannin County
3. Lamar County
4. Rabun County
5. Josey
6. Thomasville
7. Bacon County
8. Gordon Central
9. Northeast-Macon
10. Bleckley County
Class A-Private
1. Holy Innocents’
2. Darlington
3. Mount Paran
4. St. Francis
5. Calvary Day
6. Hebron Christian
7. Galloway
8. Stratford
9. Wesleyan
10. Savannah Country Day
Class A-Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy
2. Montgomery County
3. Trion
4. Taylor County
5. Schley County
6. Charlton County
7. Mount Zion-Carroll
8. Screven County
9. Claxton
10. Dooly County