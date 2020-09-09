Week 4 Softball Rankings

Buford leads Class 6A again this week with South Effingham, Dacula, Alexander and River Ridge in pursuit. Whitewater is now the team to beat in Class 5A ahead of Locust Grove, Coffee, Walnut Grove and former No. 1 Apalachee.

In Class 4A, Heritage-Catoosa is still at the top and leading Madison County, Central-Carroll, West Laurens and Jefferson. Franklin County tops Class 3A again this week ahead of Pike County, Pierce County, Ringgold and Coahulla Creek.