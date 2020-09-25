Week 4: High school football scoreboard

One of the top matchups in Week 4 of high school football in Georgia includes a Top 10 matchup in Class 7A.
No. 5 Mill Creek (1-0) visits No. 6 Brookwood (2-0) in a rematch of the first round of the 2018 playoffs — won 13-10 in overtime by the Hawks.
The Broncos, which beat Walton 43-32 last week, have scored 40 or more in four straight games dating to last season.
Other top games include:
- Blessed Trinity (1-0, No. 2 in 5A) at Kell (1-1, unranked in 6A)
- Valdosta (2-0, No. 1 in 6A) at Colquitt County (1-0, No. 4 in 7A)
- Warner Robins (1-1, No. 1 in 5A) at Northside at Warner Robins (2-1, unranked in 6A)
