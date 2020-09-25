X

Week 4: High school football scoreboard

Brookwood players react after Mill Creek scores to win in overtime during the first round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs. (John Amis/Special to AJC)
Brookwood players react after Mill Creek scores to win in overtime during the first round of the 2018 Class 7A playoffs. (John Amis/Special to AJC)

High schools | 59 minutes ago

One of the top matchups in Week 4 of high school football in Georgia includes a Top 10 matchup in Class 7A.

No. 5 Mill Creek (1-0) visits No. 6 Brookwood (2-0) in a rematch of the first round of the 2018 playoffs — won 13-10 in overtime by the Hawks.

The Broncos, which beat Walton 43-32 last week, have scored 40 or more in four straight games dating to last season.

ExploreTop 10 games in Week 4

Other top games include:

  • Blessed Trinity (1-0, No. 2 in 5A) at Kell (1-1, unranked in 6A)
  • Valdosta (2-0, No. 1 in 6A) at Colquitt County (1-0, No. 4 in 7A)
  • Warner Robins (1-1, No. 1 in 5A) at Northside at Warner Robins (2-1, unranked in 6A)
ExploreMaxwell ratings: Week 4 projections

Follow the Friday night action here:

High school football scores

Powered by Score Atlanta

Click here, if scores do not appear below.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.