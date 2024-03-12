High School Sports Blog

Week 4 Girls Soccer Rankings

ajc.com

15 minutes ago

Buford’s undefeated streak has lasted nine games with the top-ranked 7A Wolves coming off 10-0 victories over Central Gwinnett and Collins Hill. Harrison, North Gwinnett, West Forsyth and Norcross fill the 7A top 5.

Marist leads Class 6A ahead of North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter. In Class 5A, Jefferson is ranked atop the Class with Greater Atlanta Christian, Midtown, McIntosh and Northgate in the top 5.

Westminster leads Class 4A with Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’ filling the top 5. Wesleyan tops Class 3A ahead of Oconee County, Savannah Country Day, Lumpkin County and Dawson County.

Models tops Class 2A and leads Mount Paran, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald and Savannah Arts in the top 5. In Class A Division I, Social Circle is ranked ahead of Paideia, Whitefield Academy, East Laurens and Tallulah Falls in the top 5.

In Class A Division II, Aquinas is ranked atop Towns County, Portal, Atlanta Classical and Lake Oconee Academy in the top 5.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. West Forsyth

5. Norcross

6. Walton

7. Campbell

8. Brookwood

9. Lambert

10. Hillgrove

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. North Atlanta

3. Pope

4. Roswell

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Johns Creek

8. Sequoyah

9. St. Pius X

10. Alexander

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Greater Atlanta Christian

3. Midtown

4. McIntosh

5. Northgate

6. Decatur

7. Cambridge

8. Northview

9. Chamblee

10. Loganville

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Pace Academy

9. Johnson-Gainesville

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 3A

1. Wesleyan

2. Oconee County

3. Savannah Country Day

4. Lumpkin County

5. Dawson County

6. Richmond Academy

7. Long County

8. Adairsville

9. Pike County

10. Bremen

Class 2A

1. Model

2. Mount Paran

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Fitzgerald

5. Savannah Arts

6. Worth County

7. Toombs County

8. ACE Charter

9. Appling County

10. Pierce County

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. Paideia

3. Whitefield Academy

4. East Laurens

5. Tallulah Falls

6. Dade County

7. Screven County

8. Claxton

9. Mount Pisgah

10. Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. Portal

4. Atlanta Classical

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Lincoln County

7. Hawkinsville

8. Wheeler County

9. Mount Zion-Carroll

10. McIntosh County Academy

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory1h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
24m ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
3h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Tis the season to gut and replace at the Georgia Capitol
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Greenforest girls and boys have historic moment in Macon
5m ago
Sandy Creek boys, Hebron girls finish the job with back-to-backs
8m ago
Week 4 Boys Soccer Rankings
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide