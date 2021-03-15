X

Week 4 baseball rankings

May 21, 2016 Buford - Locust Grove's Odlanier Rodriguez connects with the ball during their game against Buford during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL
Credit: Jonathan Phillips

In Class 7A, No. 1 Grayson recently improved to 9-0 and skyrocketed to No. 2 in the Maxpreps National rankings. Brookwood, North Paulding, Woodstock and Parkview round out the top 5. Also, East Coweta replaced North Forsyth and debuts at No. 9.

Class 6A saw Houston County slide down from No. 2 to No. 5 and Carrollton slid up to No. 2 behind No. 1 Buford. Class 5A saw Coffee replace Northside-Columbus and the Class 4A poll did not see any shifts with North Oconee still sitting at No. 1.

In Class 3A, Westminster dropped out of the poll following its 1-4 start and West Hall takes over the No. 9 slot. Class 2A saw Westside-Augusta replace Haralson County at No. 10 and Callaway jump Bremen for No. 3.

In Class A Private, Hebron Christian jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 and Mt. Paran jumped from No. 10 to No. 5. Finally, in Class A Public, Bryan County (8-4) was replaced by Treutlen (10-2).

Class 7A

1. Grayson

2. Brookwood

3. North Paulding

4. Woodstock

5. Parkview

6. Lambert

7. Walton

8. Lowndes

9. East Coweta

10. Harrison

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Carrollton

3. Pope

4. Allatoona

5. Houston County

6. Winder-Barrow

7. River Ridge

8. Lassiter

9. Alexander

10. Cambridge

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. Blessed Trinity

3. Harris County

4. Greenbrier

5. Starr’s Mill

6. Cartersville

7. Calhoun

8. Eastside

9. Coffee

10. Walnut Grove

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Flowery Branch

3. Benedictine

4. West Laurens

5. Marist

6. Troup

7. Jefferson

8. Northwest Whitfield

9. Bainbridge

10. Heritage-Catoosa

Class 3A

1. Hart County

2. North Hall

3. Cherokee Bluff

4. Mary Persons

5. Oconee County

6. Morgan County

7. Pierce County

8. Franklin County

9. West Hall

10. Ringgold

Class 2A

1. Vidalia

2. Lovett

3. Callaway

4. Bremen

5. Pace Academy

6. Model

7. Dodge County

8.Heard County

9. Jeff Davis

10. Westside-Augusta

Class A Private

1. Wesleyan

2. Tattnall Square

3. Hebron Christian

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Mt. Paran

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Savannah Christian

8. Stratford Academy

9. King’s Ridge

10. First Presbyterian Day

Class A Public

1. Irwin County

2. Gordon Lee

3. Schley County

4. Johnson County

5. Commerce

6. Wilcox County

7. ACE Charter

8. Metter

9. Charlton County

10. Treutlen

