Week 3 Friday Night Roundups

Mill Creek 20, Dacula 14

Host Mill Creek led 10-0 heading into the second quarter after a short touchdown pass from quarterback M.J. Patterson to Brendan Jenkins and a 42-yard field goal from Brock Pellegrino. The Hawks took a 17-0 lead into halftime as Patterson threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tim Page in the second quarter. Kyle Efford scored Dacula’s first points of the game on a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter to cut Mill Creek’s lead to 17-7. The Hawks pushed it to 20-7 on a 40-yard Pellegrino field goal with 1:39 left to play, and Efford caught a touchdown pass for Dacula with three seconds remaining for the 20-14 final.

Newnan 28, Sandy Creek 6

Bryson Moss accounted for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help visiting Newnan jump out to a 14-0 lead before Sandy Creek scored a touchdown to make it 14-6 heading into the second. Moss found Joshua Harris for a 66-yard halfback pass for a score and then rushed for a 9-yard first-quarter touchdown. The score remained the same until early in the fourth quarter, when Newnan quarterback Michael Maginnis hit Reid Brass for a 79-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars up 21-6 with 11:44 remaining. Newnan put the game out of reach with a 70-yard touchdown run from Aubrey Carter to make it 28-6 and moved to 2-0 with the win.

Newton 21, Eastside 7

Newton took a 7-0 lead over Eastside with a 66-yard rushing touchdown by Quincy Cullins in the second quarter, and Jevarra Martin connected with Nyland Green for a fourth-quarter touchdown to make it a 14-0 game. Eastside was able to cut the lead in half with a rushing score by Dallas Johnson, but Justin Benton’s recovery an Eastside fumble set up another Newton touchdown to seal the win.

Class 6A

Evans 35, Harlem 0

Evans closed out a shutout win over the visiting Bulldogs and boosted its total margin of victory to 131-13 over the span of its 3-0 start to the season. Jofranstar Graham rushed for three touchdowns, including a 95-yard run in the fourth quarter that gave the Knights a 35-0 lead. Quarterback Kaleb Jackson threw a touchdown pass to Reid Adkins for a 14-0 halftime lead and also found Lleyton Lackey on an 18-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-15 call in the third quarter.

River Ridge 38, Etowah 7

River Ridge jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter and grew a 38-7 lead before a scoreless fourth quarter. Knights quarterback Carson Lanthem tossed two touchdown passes to Jackson Head and also connected with Riley Caines and Preston Cox during his four-touchdown performance. Scotty Rutherford’s 32-yard field goal came with 5:57 left in the first half and gave host River Ridge its 24-0 lead. Etowah’s lone touchdown came on a Colin Sherrer fumble recovery touchdown before the half, and River Ridge’s final points came on a 25-yard touchdown run from Amehre Morrison with 4:57 left in the third quarter.

Allatoona 21, Kennesaw Mountain 6

Allatoona led 15-0 at the half and 21-0 at the start of the fourth quarter before holding off host Kennesaw Mountain to earn its first region victory of the season. Jayden Ponder rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Alex Stanford’s field goal and a 42-yard touchdown pass from Elan Hill to Zach Jackson to put Allatoona up 15-0 at the break. Dequori Garrett ran in a 2-yard score midway through the third quarter and the Bucs third failed conversion attempt of the game left the lead at 21-0 heading into the final frame. Kennesaw Mountain avoided the shutout with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but Allatoona’s Brett Blomquist blocked the PAT for a 21-6 final.

Richmond Hill 24, Wayne Academy 21

The Richmond Hill Wildcats held on through a comeback attempt by visiting Wayne Academy to come away with a 24-21 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Richmond Hill held a 17-0 lead at the half, with first-quarter touchdowns from Isaiah Allen and Kenyan Hunter, and a field goal from Britton Williams in the second. Wayne County got on the board in the third with a touchdown from Trevin Wallace, cutting the Wildcats lead to ten. A touchdown from Ashaud Roberson put Richmond Hill back up by 17, but a Yellow Jacket touchdown from Jah Ross made it a 24-13 game. A touchdown by B.J. Wright and a successful two-point conversion by Kaliz Hadley put Wayne Academy within three, but a potential game-tying field goal for the Yellow Jackets was unsuccessful.

Class 5A

Cartersville 35, Alexander 3

The Cartersville Hurricanes defended homefield in a dominating win over the Alexander Cougars thanks to a strong performance from Quante Jennings. The Hurricanes ended the first quarter with a 21-0 lead, with two touchdowns from Jennings, and a touchdown from Amari White. Jennings would score a third touchdown in the second quarter, giving Cartersville a 28-0 advantage at the break. Alexander scored its first points of the night in the third, with a field goal from Jacob Tucker. Jennings fourth touchdown made it a 35-3 game at the end of three. Neither team scored in the fourth.

Cass 15, Sequoyah 10

Cass overcame a 10-6 deficit with three made field goals by Kaleb Speights for a 15-10 road win and its first 3-0 start since the 2007 season. Devin Henderson got Cass on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but a missed PAT left the score at 6-0. Sequoyah answered with a 45-yard field goal from Steven Zurita, then grabbed the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaden Mitchell. Speights booted a 30-yard field goal with just seven seconds left in the half to bring Cass within 10-9 at the break, connected on a 43-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter that put the Colonels back in front 12-10, and iced the game with a 45-yard field goal with 2:07 left on the clock.

Starr’s Mill 19, Union Grove 14

Starr’s Mill jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but an 80-yard rushing touchdown from Dechavion Williams Jr. to end the opening frame and a rushing touchdown from Drew Smith at the end of a long second-quarter drive put Union Grove ahead 14-5. Starr’s Mill responded with a touchdown before halftime for a 14-12 score at the break and another late in the third quarter to take the lead before a defensive battle ultimately ended the game.

Class 4A

Benedictine 21, Brunswick 16

Benedictine jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off host Brunswick’s comeback attempt to improve to 3-0. LeShon Brooks put the Cadets on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter and then Justin Thomas scored on a 14-yard carry on 4th-down-and-4 to push the lead to 14-0. Brunswick brought it within 14-7 on the first play of the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Thomas added his second rushing score of the first half to build the lead to 21-7. Brunswick shrunk the deficit to 21-10 before the half with a 38-yard field goal. The score held until the final minute of the third quarter when Brunswick’s KJ Lee found Xavier Bean for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 21-16. Brunswick had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, but fumbled at the Benedictine 18-yard-line and the Cadets ran out the clock.

Fayette County 27, McIntosh 14

The Fayette County Tigers trailed McIntosh 7-0 at the break before a dominant second-half performance in which they outscored the Chiefs 27-7. The lone touchdown of the first half came from McIntosh’s Dominick Casper in the opening frame. A 13-0 Fayette County run with touchdowns from Andre Wright and Canaan Johnson gave the Tigers a 13-7 lead heading into the final quarter. McIntosh regained a one-point lead after a rushing touchdown from Hayes Herzog, but Wright responded with back-to-back scores to give the Tigers the 27-14 win.

Marist 23, Woodward 3

Hayden Richardson threw two touchdown passes as Marist rolled to a road win over Woodward. Richardson connected with Chandler Heath on an 8-yard scoring strike in the first quarter before throwing a 59-yard touchdown to Josh Moore in the second. Woodward was within 7-3 late in the second quarter thanks to a 25-yard field goal by Lee Johnson, but the visitors took control prior to halftime when Andrew Mannelly ran for a 60-yard score from Andrew Mannelly. On the defensive side of the ball, Marist benefited from interceptions by Moore and Grey Taylor before tacking on a fourth-quarter safety.

Class 3A

Class 2A

Union County 39, Chestatee 19

Union County’s Eli Pugh intercepted Chestatee on the first play from scrimmage and returned it for a Panthers touchdown. Chestatee evened it up 7-7 later in the quarter, but Carson Walker ran in two Panthers touchdowns to give Union County a 24-13 lead at the half. Walker opened up the second half with a kickoff return touchdown to extend the lead to 32-13, and quarterback Logan Helcher iced the game with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Noah Underwood near the end of the fourth quarter to put the Panthers up 39-19.

Lovett 31, Washington 6

Preston Lusink threw three touchdown passes to lead Lovett to a victory over visiting Washington. The Lions trailed 6-0 after the opening frame before a dominant second quarter in which Collin Goldberg contributed an 8-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard touchdown reception to Lovett’s 24-0 run for a 24-6 lead at the break. Lusink also connected with Michael Hollingsworth on a 20-yard screen pass in the second quarter before capping off the night’s scoring with a 21-yard TD pass to Alan Pope in the third. Washington’s touchdown came courtesy of a one-yard quarterback sneak by Monye' Jones.

Callaway 17, Hardaway 6

Charlie Dixon’s 9-yard rushing touchdown put the Callaway Cavaliers up 7-0 in the first quarter of their match-up with Hardaway, and Blake Eubanks grew the lead to 10-0 with a 35-yard field goal. Quarterback Demetrius Coleman threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Shephard with 4:22 left in the first half to put Callaway ahead 17-0 before the Hawks avoided the shutout with a 5-yard DJ Lucas touchdown run in the final frame.

Class A Private

Aquinas 28, Jenkins County 6

Aquinas jumped to a 28-0 halftime lead and held off visiting Jenkins County to improve to 3-0. The Irish scored on a 30-yard Joseph Welch touchdown run in the first quarter before a three-touchdown effort in the second frame blew the game open. Clark Jackson scored on a 35-yard punt return touchdown and James Schlegel ran in a 55-yard touchdown with 5:09 left in the half. Welsh intercepted Jenkins County and returned it for a touchdown on the next possession to make it a 28-0 game. Jenkins County’s touchdown came with 2:11 left in the fourth.

Class A Public