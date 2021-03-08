X

Week 3 Boys Soccer Rankings

By Score Atlanta

South Forsyth tops Class 7A ahead of Harrison, Alpharetta, Brookwood and Forsyth Central this week. Dalton is the team to beat in Class 6A with River Ridge, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Johns Creek in pursuit.

McIntosh leads Class 5A ahead of Starr’s Mill, St. Pius X, Cross Keys and Clarke Central. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield leads ahead of Flowery Branch, Marist, Columbus and Jefferson.

Westminster tops Class 3A, Putnam County leads Class 2A, Georgia Military is No. 1 in Class A Public and Atlanta International tops Class A Private.

Class 7A

1. South Forsyth

2. Harrison

3. Alpharetta

4. Brookwood

5. Forsyth Central

6. Peachtree Ridge

7. Archer

8. Duluth

9. North Forsyth

10. South Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. Dalton

2. River Ridge

3. Central Gwinnett

4. Rome

5. Johns Creek

6. Lassiter

7. Carrollton

8. Tucker

9. Sprayberry

10. Lakeside-DeKalb

Class 5A

1. McIntosh

2. Starr’s Mill

3. St. Pius X

4. Cross Keys

5. Clarke Central

6. Woodward Academy

7. Johnson-Gainesville

8. North Springs

9. Veterans

10. Eastside

Class 4A

1. Southeast Whitfield

2. Flowery Branch

3. Marist

4. Columbus

5. Jefferson

6. Northwest Whitfield

7. Chestatee

8. East Hall

9. LaGrange

10. Benedictine

Class 3A

1. Westminster

2. Pike County

3. Oconee County

4. White County

5. Coahulla Creek

6. Richmond Academy

7. Morgan County

8. West Hall

9. Cherokee Bluff

10. Mary Persons

Class 2A

1. Putnam County

2. Bremen

3. Lovett

4. Gordon Central

5. Thomasville

6. Pace Academy

7. Jeff Davis

8. Model

9. Toombs County

10. Union County

Class A Public

1. Georgia Military

2. Towns County

3. ACE Charter

4. Armuchee

5. Drew Charter

6. Lake Oconee Academy

7. Atkinson County

8. Dooly County

9. Social Circle

10. Portal

Class A Private

1. Atlanta International

2. Athens Academy

3. Paideia

4. St. Anne Pacelli

5. Heritage School-Newnan

6. King’s Ridge

7. Savannah Christian

8. Whitefield Academy

9. Wesleyan

10. Hebron

