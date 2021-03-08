Week 3 Boys Soccer Rankings

South Forsyth tops Class 7A ahead of Harrison, Alpharetta, Brookwood and Forsyth Central this week. Dalton is the team to beat in Class 6A with River Ridge, Central Gwinnett, Rome and Johns Creek in pursuit.
McIntosh leads Class 5A ahead of Starr’s Mill, St. Pius X, Cross Keys and Clarke Central. In Class 4A, Southeast Whitfield leads ahead of Flowery Branch, Marist, Columbus and Jefferson.
Westminster tops Class 3A, Putnam County leads Class 2A, Georgia Military is No. 1 in Class A Public and Atlanta International tops Class A Private.
Class 7A
1. South Forsyth
2. Harrison
3. Alpharetta
4. Brookwood
5. Forsyth Central
6. Peachtree Ridge
7. Archer
8. Duluth
9. North Forsyth
10. South Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. River Ridge
3. Central Gwinnett
4. Rome
5. Johns Creek
6. Lassiter
7. Carrollton
8. Tucker
9. Sprayberry
10. Lakeside-DeKalb
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Starr’s Mill
3. St. Pius X
4. Cross Keys
5. Clarke Central
6. Woodward Academy
7. Johnson-Gainesville
8. North Springs
9. Veterans
10. Eastside
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Flowery Branch
3. Marist
4. Columbus
5. Jefferson
6. Northwest Whitfield
7. Chestatee
8. East Hall
9. LaGrange
10. Benedictine
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. Pike County
3. Oconee County
4. White County
5. Coahulla Creek
6. Richmond Academy
7. Morgan County
8. West Hall
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. Putnam County
2. Bremen
3. Lovett
4. Gordon Central
5. Thomasville
6. Pace Academy
7. Jeff Davis
8. Model
9. Toombs County
10. Union County
Class A Public
1. Georgia Military
2. Towns County
3. ACE Charter
4. Armuchee
5. Drew Charter
6. Lake Oconee Academy
7. Atkinson County
8. Dooly County
9. Social Circle
10. Portal
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Athens Academy
3. Paideia
4. St. Anne Pacelli
5. Heritage School-Newnan
6. King’s Ridge
7. Savannah Christian
8. Whitefield Academy
9. Wesleyan
10. Hebron
About the Author