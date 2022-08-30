Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 5A, Chattahoochee jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 and undefeated Winder-Barrow (12-0) debuts at No. 6. Additionally, Kell, Decatur and Heritage-Conyers all debuted in this week’s poll. Undefeated Pace Academy (17-0) leads Class 4A at No. 1 and Whitewater ascended to No. 2 following its 12-3 start. Lovett remains No. 3 ahead of former No. 2 Holy Innocents’, which dropped to No. 5 behind No. 4 Westminster. Heritage-Catoosa climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 and Central-Carroll debuts at No. 7 in place of Northwest Whitfield.

In Class 3A, LaFayette improved one spot to No. 4 and White County debuts at No. 6 following a 13-4 start in place of Hart County. The Class 2A poll saw Elite Scholars Academy climb from No. 6 to No. 3 and South Atlanta jump from No. 10 to No 8. Finally, Mt. Pisgah jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 in Class A and Atlanta International debuts at No. 8 following its 9-1 start.