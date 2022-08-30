Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Walton remains undefeated within the state at 3-3 and No. 2 Buford is 13-1 with its lone loss coming to Class 6A No. 3 ranked Alpharetta. North Gwinnett moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 after its flawless 16-0 start and No. 4 Cherokee is 10-2 and heads the poll with No. 5 Lambert. West Forsyth improved to No. 7 and Kennesaw Mountain fell three spots to No. 10. Pope ascended to No. 1 in Class 6A after its 3-1 win over previously No. 1 ranked Sequoyah. The Chiefs slide down to No. 2 and Alpharetta remains No. 3 after St. Pius dropped two slots to No. 4. St. Pius defeated North Forsyth and gets the nod over the Raiders, who come in at No. 5.
In Class 5A, Chattahoochee jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 and undefeated Winder-Barrow (12-0) debuts at No. 6. Additionally, Kell, Decatur and Heritage-Conyers all debuted in this week’s poll. Undefeated Pace Academy (17-0) leads Class 4A at No. 1 and Whitewater ascended to No. 2 following its 12-3 start. Lovett remains No. 3 ahead of former No. 2 Holy Innocents’, which dropped to No. 5 behind No. 4 Westminster. Heritage-Catoosa climbed from No. 8 to No. 6 and Central-Carroll debuts at No. 7 in place of Northwest Whitfield.
In Class 3A, LaFayette improved one spot to No. 4 and White County debuts at No. 6 following a 13-4 start in place of Hart County. The Class 2A poll saw Elite Scholars Academy climb from No. 6 to No. 3 and South Atlanta jump from No. 10 to No 8. Finally, Mt. Pisgah jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 in Class A and Atlanta International debuts at No. 8 following its 9-1 start.
Class 7A
1. Walton
2. Buford
3. North Gwinnett
4. Cherokee
5. Lambert
6. North Cobb
7. West Forsyth
8. Hillgrove
9. South Forsyth
10. Kenensaw Mountain
Class 6A
1. Pope
2. Sequoyah
3. Alpharetta
4. St. Pius
5. North Forsyth
6. Allatoona
7. Woodstock
8. Etowah
9. Marist
10. Woodward Academy
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Chattahoochee
3. Jefferson
4. Greater Atlanta Christian
5. Greenbrier
6. Winder-Barrow
7. Heritage-Conyers
8. Northside-Columbus
9. Kell
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Whitewater
3. Lovett
4. Westminster
5. Holy Innocents’
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Central-Carroll
8. Chestatee
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. North Oconee
Class 3A
1. Sandy Creek
2. Savannah Christian
3. Hebron Christian
4. LaFayette
5. Oconee County
6. White County
7. Columbus
8. Morgan County
9. Dawason County
10. Gordon Lee
Class 2A
1. Mt. Paran
2. Savannah Arts
3. Elite Scholars Academy
4. North Cobb Christian
5. ELCA
6. Landmark Christian
7. Athens Academy
8. South Atlanta
9. Union County
10. Providence Christian
Class A
1. Armuchee
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. Calvary Day
4. Tallulah Falls
5. Lake Oconee Academy
6. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Mt. Bethel
8. Atlanta International
9. Galloway
10. Whitefield Academy
