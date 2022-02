Week 2 Boys Soccer Rankings

In Class 5A, Johnson-Gainesville is the team to beat and leads Whitewater, Clarke Central, Woodward Academy and St. Pius X. Columbus tops Class 4A and leads Flowery Branch, Southeast Whitfield, LaGrange and Marist. In Class 3A, GAC leads Pike County, Westminster, Oconee County and Tattnall County in the top 5.

Pace Academy is at the top of Class 2A with Lovett, Gordon Central, Bremen and Union County in the top 5. In Class A Private, Atlanta International leads with Holy Innocents’, St. Anne Pacelli, Wesleyan and Paideia in the top 5. In Class A Public, Georgia Military leads with ACE Charter, Lake Oconee, Atkinson County and Portal rounding out the top 5.