Week 2 Baseball Rankings

In Class 5A, St. Pius dropped a spot to No. 3 following losses to Buford (8-0) and Cherokee (9-1). Also, Calhoun (4-0) replaced Starr’s Mill (1-3) after its flawless start. In Class 4A, North Oconee ascended to No. 1 after its 3-0 start and former No. 1 ranked Marist fell to No. 2 after splitting its first two games. Also, LaGrange (3-0) replaced Perry (1-3) and debuts at No. 10.

The Class 3A poll saw Pike County (5-0) replace Ringgold (1-3) and Cherokee Bluff move up two spots to No. 4 following its 3-0 start. Jeff Davis dropped from No. 1 in Class 2A to No. 3 following its 1-2 start and Pace Academy took over No. 1 following its 1-0 start. Class A Private No. 1 ranked Mt. Paran is off to a strong 3-0 start and Tattnall Square jumped Wesleyan for No. 2 following its 5-0 start. Finally, Emanuel County Institute used a 3-0 start to replace 0-2 Crawford County at No. 10 in the Class A Public poll.