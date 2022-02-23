Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Week 2 Baseball Rankings

May 21, 2016 Buford - Locust Grove's Odlanier Rodriguez (left) tags out Buford's Nick Wilhite during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

caption arrowCaption
May 21, 2016 Buford - Locust Grove's Odlanier Rodriguez (left) tags out Buford's Nick Wilhite during the GHSA Class AAAA Championship Baseball Tournament in Buford on Saturday, May 21, 2016. JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

Credit: Jonathan Phillips

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
49 minutes ago

In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Parkview dropped an 8-3 loss to Class 6A No. 5 Lassiter and North Paulding fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after a 6-3 loss to No. 5 Lowndes. Also, South Forsyth replaced West Forsyth at No. 8 and Walton debuted at No. 10 following a 3-1 start. Class 6A No. 1 ranked Buford opened its season last Friday with an 8-0 win over St. Pius. No. 2 Pope is off to a 4-0 start and No. 3 Houston County and No. 4 Allatoona are both 3-0.

In Class 5A, St. Pius dropped a spot to No. 3 following losses to Buford (8-0) and Cherokee (9-1). Also, Calhoun (4-0) replaced Starr’s Mill (1-3) after its flawless start. In Class 4A, North Oconee ascended to No. 1 after its 3-0 start and former No. 1 ranked Marist fell to No. 2 after splitting its first two games. Also, LaGrange (3-0) replaced Perry (1-3) and debuts at No. 10.

The Class 3A poll saw Pike County (5-0) replace Ringgold (1-3) and Cherokee Bluff move up two spots to No. 4 following its 3-0 start. Jeff Davis dropped from No. 1 in Class 2A to No. 3 following its 1-2 start and Pace Academy took over No. 1 following its 1-0 start. Class A Private No. 1 ranked Mt. Paran is off to a strong 3-0 start and Tattnall Square jumped Wesleyan for No. 2 following its 5-0 start. Finally, Emanuel County Institute used a 3-0 start to replace 0-2 Crawford County at No. 10 in the Class A Public poll.

Class 7A

1. Parkview

2. Woodstock

3. Denmark

4. Lambert

5. Lowndes

6. North Paulding

7. Brookwood

8. South Forsyth

9. East Coweta

10. Walton

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Pope

3. Houston County

4. Allatoona

5. Lassiter

6. Carrollton

7. Cambridge

8. South Paulding

9. East Paulding

10. Valdosta

Class 5A

1. Loganville

2. Greenbrier

3. St. Pius

4. Wayne County

5. Ware County

6. Cartersville

7. Blessed Trinity

8. Decatur

9. Calhoun

10. Harris County

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Marist

3. Benedictine

4. Cedartown

5. Troup

6. Heritage-Catoosa

7. Flowery branch

8. Jefferson

9. West Laurens

10. LaGrange

Class 3A

1. North Hall

2. Franklin County

3. Pierce County

4. Cherokee Bluff

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Appling County

7. Mary Persons

8. Long County

9. Sandy Creek

10. Pike County

Class 2A

1. Pace Academy

2. Lovett

3. Vidalia

4. Jeff Davis

5. Thomasville

6. Bremen

7. Bleckley County

8. Elbert County

9. Callaway

10. Pepperell

Class A Private

1. Mt. Paran

2. Tattnall Square

3. Wesleyan

4. Fellowship Christian

5. Athens Christian

6. Calvary Day

7. Hebron Christian

8. Savannah Christian

9. First Presbyterian Day

10. Brookstone

Class A Public

1. Metter

2. Gordon Lee

3. Charlton County

4. Irwin County

5. ACE Charter

6. Wilcox County

7. Schley County

8. Claxton

9. Johnson County

10. Emanuel County Institute

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
The Latest
HS basketball: Girls scores, schedule, state brackets
10h ago
HS basketball: Boys scores, schedule, state brackets
10h ago
First-round state basketball roundups from Tuesday
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top