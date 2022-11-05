Week 12 wrap: Spencer, Harlem clinch historic region championships

Twenty-four teams in all clinched region titles Friday or Thursday. Others were Brunswick and Thomas County Central in 6A, Ware County and Dutchtown in 5A, Bainbridge in 4A, Peach County, Cedar Grove and Adairsville in 3A, Fellowship Christian and Rockmart in 2A, Irwin County, Swainsboro, Metter, Lamar County and Prince Avenue Christian in A Division I and Charlton County, Johnson County and Bowdon in A Division II.

There weren’t many upsets, but five unranked teams beat top-10 teams.

LaGrange put itself in the playoffs with a 38-34 victory over No. 4 Troup, which had been undefeated. Troup (9-1, 6-1) is still the Region 4 champion, but LaGrange (8-2, 5-2) will join Whitewater (8-2, 5-2) and Trinity Christian (6-4, 5-2) in the playoffs. Out is No. 8 Starr’s Mill, which lost to No. 10 Whitewater 14-3 on Friday.

Another upset winner was Parkview, which took out No. 9 Grayson in 7A’s Region 4. It won’t affect playoff position, however, as Grayson will still be No. 2 and Parkview No. 4.

Hebron Christian beat No. 7 Stephens County 25-21 in Class 3A. Stephens County (8-2) has clinched the Region 8 title, but Hebron forced a three-way tie for second place with Oconee County and Monroe Area. An 11 a.m. Saturday coin flip will sort out seeds No. 2 through No. 4 as each team is 1-1 against the others.

In Class 2A, Cook beat No. 8 Worth County 36-12, and Mount Pisgah beat No. 10 Whitefield Academy 37-24 in A Division I.

Two No. 1-ranked teams finished their seasons with convincing victories over other highly ranked opponents. Ware County (9-0) of Class 5A beat No. 4 Coffee 31-6 while Cedar Grove (7-2) of 3A beat No. 4 Carver-Atlanta 21-2.

The playoffs begin next week with classes 6A, 4A, 2A and A scheduled for Friday and 7A, 5A and 3A for Saturday.