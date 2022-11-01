Class 2A blog: Spencer, in playoff mode, can win region Friday

Augusta native Joe Kegler, who went to Carver and coached the Tigers to two region titles and a 28-7 record from 2013-25, is in his second season coaching Spencer. The Owls went 3-7 last year in 4A for their fifth straight losing season, but another year under Kegler has seen the team grow more successful — and closer.

“The biggest difference (between this year and last) is the way the kids come to work,” he said. “I’m excited for the kids and their growth, and they way they’re coming together as a family every day. They’re concerned for each other, and they’re picking their brothers up, and they want to play better for each other. I think if we can keep that family environment going, it’s a blessing to be around.

“Once they understood the expectations and they level we want to play at, they meet or exceed those expectations most of the time. The biggest thing is they took on accountability and leadership to make it their team. I think once the kids are leading the team, you have a better system than the coach always trying to constantly lead the team.”

The Owls are currently riding a six-game win streak after starting the season 1-2, losing to 3A’s No. 3 Columbus 40-0 and 4A’s Westover 45-10. It was that opening stretch that prepared the Owls for Northeast and the rest of Region 2.

“I think a lot of times, you have to lose before you know how to win,” Kegler said. “So, it’s alwasy good to deal with those lumps early on, and find out what we’re good at and what we need to work on, and it’s helped us get to this point so far.”

For Kegler, the Owls’ success on offense starts up front, with the offensive line of seniors Jushon Gaines, Jonathan Holmes and Mana Soli, and sophomores Jaquez Gary and Artause Johnson.

“If they don’t play good, we don’t play good,” Kegler said.

Quarterback Gary Gaither is a junior, and his top receivers are senior Tycen McDaniels and sophomore Demarcus Horne are his top receivers, and sophomores Tony Montgomery and Justyn Williams lead the ground attack. They run a balanced attack.

Defensively, Jhalianne Drake and Vashon Moody anchor the line, with Antonio Wilson and Antonio Cochran boosting the linebacker corps. All are seniors. Junior Dray Duncan senior Vesean Moody have been solid at defensive back, Kegler said.

It’s with this team that Kegler wants to return the Owls to the success of the early years, where their tradition lives. Between 1950 and 1967, the Owls won four GIA state titles under coach Odis Spencer, whom Spencer’s brand-new football stadium is named after. Spencer coached Ernie Green and Otis Sistrunk, both of whom went on to the NFL to become Super Bowl champs and pro bowlers. Another of his players, John Henry Jackson, became the first black player from a Georgia high school to play in a Power 5 conference when he suited up for the Indiana Hoosiers in 1959.

“This team has a rich tradition and they’re big on alumni,” Kegler said. “I came here for a chance to be part of a program on the rise, and to bring us back to the prosperity we had in the past.”

A win on Friday would be prosperous. They’ve already clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. However, a loss could push the Owls as far back the No. 3 seed, which would mean hitting the road in Round 1. ACE coach Keith Hatcher said Region 2′s tiebreaker system is points allowed amongst the teams tied. If ACE scores 23 points and wins, it would push the Owls to a No. 3 seed. If ACE wins but scores less than 23 points, Spencer takes the No. 2 seed.

Northeast would be region champions in either scenario that involves ACE winning, except for the unlikely event that ACE beats Spencer while scoring 36 or more points. The Owls are giving up an average of just 11.2 points in league play.

“The biggest thing is to just focus on this week,” Kegler said. “It was great to go 1-0 last week, but this week we’ve got to 1-0 again. From this point, we have to treat every game like its playoff mode. We can’t have any letdowns at any time now.”

Since joining the GHSA 54 years ago, the Owls have been to the playoffs just six times. Three of those appearances came under Pierre Coffey, who coached the Owls to their only GHSA playoff win in 2015.

Another playoff win — and more — could await the Owls this season if they continue to unlock their full potential during the postseason, Kegler believes.

“I think the sky is the limit,” he said. “If we keep getting better by the week, we’re going to put our best foot forward and lay it on the line. I like our chances with anybody.”