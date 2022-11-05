ajc logo
Week 11 High School Football scores

High School Sports Blog
9 minutes ago

Thursday

Arabia Mountain 14, Tucker 13

Benedictine 45, New Hampstead 6

Callaway 27, Landmark Christian 14

Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0

Fannin County 49, Haralson County 28

Fellowship Christian 35, Union County 14

Georgia Military 47, Twiggs County 6

Macon County 23, Marion County 12

Manchester 14, Taylor County 12

Metter 44, Screven County 0

Miller Grove 24, Westminster 7

North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6

Northeast-Macon 51, Rutland 13

Pace Academy 42, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7

Putnam County 26, Washington County 13

Schley County 52, Greenville 6

Stephenson 28, Southwest DeKalb 6

Thomson 52, Westside-Augusta 0

Westside-Macon 34, Howard 33

Woodward Academy 42, Forest Park 6

Friday

Adairsville 48, Coahulla Creek 33

Alcovy 41, Rockdale County 28

Alexander 48, East Paulding 28

Allatoona 31, River Ridge 0

Appling County 42, Brantley County 0

Aquinas 35, Warren County 8

Athens Academy 34, East Jackson 7

Athens Christian 32, Mt. de Sales 21

B.E.S.T. Academy 27, Therrell 21

Bainbridge 53, Cairo 20

Baldwin 47, Griffin 14

Banks County 40, Providence Christian 39

Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0

Bowdon 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 13

Bradwell Institute 20, Greenbrier 9

Bremen 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7

Brooks County 56, Pelham 14

Brookwood 33, South Gwinnett 27

Brunswick 23, Effingham County 20

Bryan County 40, Claxton 19

Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7

Burke County 17, Southeast Bulloch 7

Calvary Day 49, Beach 3

Cambridge 59, North Springs 6

Camden County 48, Lowndes 21

Cedar Grove 21, Carver-Atlanta 2

Cedartown 58, Northwest Whitfield 13

Centennial 45, Greater Atlanta Christian 19

Central-Carroll 35, Heritage-Catoosa 23

Central-Macon 24, Southwest 6

Chamblee 42, Lithonia 18

Charlton County 55, Lanier County 28

Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0

Cherokee 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14

Clarke Central 37, Winder-Barrow 36

Colquitt County 41, Richmond Hill 14

Columbia 44, Towers 0

Cook 36, Worth County 12

Crawford County 38, Temple 29

Creekside 48, Banneker 7

Dacula 48, Collins Hill 9

Dade County 43, Armuchee 7

Darlington 44, Trion 13

Decatur 56, M. L. King 14

Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 0

Dooly County 49, Hawkinsville 16

Dutchtown 51, Ola 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, McNair 12

East Coweta 17, Pebblebrook 14

East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21

Emanuel County Institute 34, Montgomery County 14

Evans 37, South Effingham 24

Fitzgerald 34, Berrien 20

Flowery Branch 46, Heritage-Conyers 0

Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0

Glynn Academy 42, Lakeside-Evans 20

Gordon Central 21, Murray County 19

Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 22

Hampton 21, Luella 3

Harlem 34, Morgan County 17

Hebron Christian 25, Stephens County 21

Hephzibah 70, Cross Creek 0

Hillgrove 16, McEachern 15

Houston County 70, Veterans 21

Irwin County 66, Bacon County 7

Jackson-Atlanta 55, Tri-Cities 7

Jasper County 32, Oglethorpe County 14

Jeff Davis 21, Sumter County 19

Jefferson 35, Eastside 7

Jefferson County 47, East Laurens 41

Jenkins 1, Statesboro 0

Jenkins County 18, Portal 6

Johnson County 51, Hancock Central 8

Johnson-Gainesville 36, Midtown 7

Jones County 30, Union Grove 0

Josey at Butler (postponed due to fight, no region implications)

Kell 35, Chattahoochee 14

Kendrick 70, Jordan 0

LaFayette 29, Ridgeland 14

LaGrange 38, Troup County 34

Lakeside-DeKalb 60, Clarkston 14

Lamar County 42, Heard County 0

Laney 48, Glenn Hills 0

Langston Hughes 56, Paulding County 23

Lee County 46, Tift County 14

Lincoln County 35, Towns County 8

Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14

Lovejoy 42, Jonesboro 18

Lovett 35, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7

Macon County 23, Marion County 12

Madison County 42, East Hall 7

Marist 34, Riverwood 7

Mary Persons 46, Pike County 10

Mays 66, Lithia Springs 42

McIntosh 21, Harris County 17

Meadowcreek 55, Berkmar 0

Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 28

Miller County 21, Seminole County 0

Milton 31, Lambert 21

Mitchell County 40, Baconton Charter 16

Monroe Area 49, Hart County 14

Mt. Paran Christian 14, Washington 12

Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Whitefield Academy 24

Mundy’s Mill 42, Morrow 14

Newnan 31, New Manchester 6

Newton 19, Archer 11

North Cobb 35, Osborne 0

North Forsyth 44, Apalachee 0

North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 27

North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7

North Paulding 21, Marietta 14

Northgate 42, Drew 7

Oconee County 49, Franklin County 0

Parkview 28, Grayson 21

Peach County 49, Jackson 14

Peachtree Ridge 48, Duluth 47 OT

Pepperell 41, Coosa 0

Perry 34, West Laurens 0

Pickens 20, Wesleyan 13

Piedmont, GA 34, Lake Oconee Academy 6

Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7

Prince Avenue 48, Social Circle 21

Ringgold 34, Gordon Lee 10

Rockmart 66, North Murray 34

Rome 63, Etowah 3

Roswell 38, Alpharetta 21

Salem 14, Richmond Academy 3

Sandy Creek 56, Douglass 12

Savannah Christian 40, Liberty County 6

Savannah Country Day 62, Groves 14

Sequoyah 56, Woodstock 12

Shiloh 42, Habersham Central 9

Sonoraville 47, Southeast Whitfield 14

South Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 7

South Paulding 28, Douglas County 24

Spencer 16, Academy For Classical Education 6

Sprayberry 56, Pope 0

St. Francis 42, Mt. Vernon 13

St. Pius X 29, South Cobb 7

Stockbridge 32, McDonough 8

Stone Mountain 34, Druid Hills 28

Swainsboro 28, Dublin 7

Telfair County 62, Treutlen 22

Terrell County 28, Randolph-Clay 14

Thomas County Central 24, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Toombs County 34, Vidalia 0

Trinity Christian 47, Fayette County 13

Turner County 53, Atkinson County 29

Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14

Walton 49, Wheeler 10

Ware County 31, Coffee 6

Warner Robins 52, Locust Grove 0

Westlake 56, Campbell 14

Westover 31, Shaw 0

White County 38, Gilmer 35

Whitewater 14, Starr’s Mill 6

Wilcox County 52, Wheeler County 27

Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 14

