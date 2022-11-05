Week 11 High School Football scores

Thursday
Arabia Mountain 14, Tucker 13
Benedictine 45, New Hampstead 6
Callaway 27, Landmark Christian 14
Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0
Fannin County 49, Haralson County 28
Fellowship Christian 35, Union County 14
Georgia Military 47, Twiggs County 6
Macon County 23, Marion County 12
Manchester 14, Taylor County 12
Metter 44, Screven County 0
Miller Grove 24, Westminster 7
North Atlanta 49, Dunwoody 6
Northeast-Macon 51, Rutland 13
Pace Academy 42, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 7
Putnam County 26, Washington County 13
Schley County 52, Greenville 6
Stephenson 28, Southwest DeKalb 6
Thomson 52, Westside-Augusta 0
Westside-Macon 34, Howard 33
Woodward Academy 42, Forest Park 6
Friday
Adairsville 48, Coahulla Creek 33
Alcovy 41, Rockdale County 28
Alexander 48, East Paulding 28
Allatoona 31, River Ridge 0
Appling County 42, Brantley County 0
Aquinas 35, Warren County 8
Athens Academy 34, East Jackson 7
Athens Christian 32, Mt. de Sales 21
B.E.S.T. Academy 27, Therrell 21
Bainbridge 53, Cairo 20
Baldwin 47, Griffin 14
Banks County 40, Providence Christian 39
Blessed Trinity 49, Lassiter 0
Bowdon 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 13
Bradwell Institute 20, Greenbrier 9
Bremen 41, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 7
Brooks County 56, Pelham 14
Brookwood 33, South Gwinnett 27
Brunswick 23, Effingham County 20
Bryan County 40, Claxton 19
Buford 49, Central Gwinnett 7
Burke County 17, Southeast Bulloch 7
Calvary Day 49, Beach 3
Cambridge 59, North Springs 6
Camden County 48, Lowndes 21
Cedar Grove 21, Carver-Atlanta 2
Cedartown 58, Northwest Whitfield 13
Centennial 45, Greater Atlanta Christian 19
Central-Carroll 35, Heritage-Catoosa 23
Central-Macon 24, Southwest 6
Chamblee 42, Lithonia 18
Charlton County 55, Lanier County 28
Chattahoochee County 55, Central-Talbotton 0
Cherokee 30, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Clarke Central 37, Winder-Barrow 36
Colquitt County 41, Richmond Hill 14
Columbia 44, Towers 0
Cook 36, Worth County 12
Crawford County 38, Temple 29
Creekside 48, Banneker 7
Dacula 48, Collins Hill 9
Dade County 43, Armuchee 7
Darlington 44, Trion 13
Decatur 56, M. L. King 14
Denmark 44, Forsyth Central 0
Dooly County 49, Hawkinsville 16
Dutchtown 51, Ola 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 56, McNair 12
East Coweta 17, Pebblebrook 14
East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21
Emanuel County Institute 34, Montgomery County 14
Evans 37, South Effingham 24
Fitzgerald 34, Berrien 20
Flowery Branch 46, Heritage-Conyers 0
Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0
Glynn Academy 42, Lakeside-Evans 20
Gordon Central 21, Murray County 19
Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 22
Hampton 21, Luella 3
Harlem 34, Morgan County 17
Hebron Christian 25, Stephens County 21
Hephzibah 70, Cross Creek 0
Hillgrove 16, McEachern 15
Houston County 70, Veterans 21
Irwin County 66, Bacon County 7
Jackson-Atlanta 55, Tri-Cities 7
Jasper County 32, Oglethorpe County 14
Jeff Davis 21, Sumter County 19
Jefferson 35, Eastside 7
Jefferson County 47, East Laurens 41
Jenkins 1, Statesboro 0
Jenkins County 18, Portal 6
Johnson County 51, Hancock Central 8
Johnson-Gainesville 36, Midtown 7
Jones County 30, Union Grove 0
Josey at Butler (postponed due to fight, no region implications)
Kell 35, Chattahoochee 14
Kendrick 70, Jordan 0
LaFayette 29, Ridgeland 14
LaGrange 38, Troup County 34
Lakeside-DeKalb 60, Clarkston 14
Lamar County 42, Heard County 0
Laney 48, Glenn Hills 0
Langston Hughes 56, Paulding County 23
Lee County 46, Tift County 14
Lincoln County 35, Towns County 8
Long County 38, Johnson-Savannah 14
Lovejoy 42, Jonesboro 18
Lovett 35, Woodland-Stockbridge 7
Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7
Macon County 23, Marion County 12
Madison County 42, East Hall 7
Marist 34, Riverwood 7
Mary Persons 46, Pike County 10
Mays 66, Lithia Springs 42
McIntosh 21, Harris County 17
Meadowcreek 55, Berkmar 0
Mill Creek 52, Mountain View 28
Miller County 21, Seminole County 0
Milton 31, Lambert 21
Mitchell County 40, Baconton Charter 16
Monroe Area 49, Hart County 14
Mt. Paran Christian 14, Washington 12
Mt. Pisgah Christian 37, Whitefield Academy 24
Mundy’s Mill 42, Morrow 14
Newnan 31, New Manchester 6
Newton 19, Archer 11
North Cobb 35, Osborne 0
North Forsyth 44, Apalachee 0
North Gwinnett 35, Norcross 27
North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7
North Paulding 21, Marietta 14
Northgate 42, Drew 7
Oconee County 49, Franklin County 0
Parkview 28, Grayson 21
Peach County 49, Jackson 14
Peachtree Ridge 48, Duluth 47 OT
Pepperell 41, Coosa 0
Perry 34, West Laurens 0
Pickens 20, Wesleyan 13
Piedmont, GA 34, Lake Oconee Academy 6
Pierce County 37, Tattnall County 7
Prince Avenue 48, Social Circle 21
Ringgold 34, Gordon Lee 10
Rockmart 66, North Murray 34
Rome 63, Etowah 3
Roswell 38, Alpharetta 21
Salem 14, Richmond Academy 3
Sandy Creek 56, Douglass 12
Savannah Christian 40, Liberty County 6
Savannah Country Day 62, Groves 14
Sequoyah 56, Woodstock 12
Shiloh 42, Habersham Central 9
Sonoraville 47, Southeast Whitfield 14
South Forsyth 24, West Forsyth 7
South Paulding 28, Douglas County 24
Spencer 16, Academy For Classical Education 6
Sprayberry 56, Pope 0
St. Francis 42, Mt. Vernon 13
St. Pius X 29, South Cobb 7
Stockbridge 32, McDonough 8
Stone Mountain 34, Druid Hills 28
Swainsboro 28, Dublin 7
Telfair County 62, Treutlen 22
Terrell County 28, Randolph-Clay 14
Thomas County Central 24, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Toombs County 34, Vidalia 0
Trinity Christian 47, Fayette County 13
Turner County 53, Atkinson County 29
Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14
Walton 49, Wheeler 10
Ware County 31, Coffee 6
Warner Robins 52, Locust Grove 0
Westlake 56, Campbell 14
Westover 31, Shaw 0
White County 38, Gilmer 35
Whitewater 14, Starr’s Mill 6
Wilcox County 52, Wheeler County 27
Wilkinson County 47, Glascock County 14
About the Author