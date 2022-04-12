Week 10 Lacrosse Rankings

In girls Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Milton is 12-2 with no in-state losses. Creekview moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 11-0 start and Walton fell to No. 3 with its only losses coming to Milton and Class A-5A No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity. Hillgrove has won 10-straight since falling 8-6 to No. 2 Creekview and sits at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lassiter—whose only losses are to No. 2 Creekview and No. 3 Walton. Johns Creek returned to the poll at No. 6 after the poll saw a major reshuffling. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 7 and No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Roswell and No. 10 Alpharetta round out the rest of the poll. In Class A-5A, Westminster moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Blessed Trinity and Northview fell a spot to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Wesleyan. Lakeside Evans is 12-1 with no instate losses and climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 McIntosh and No. 7 St. Pius. Mt. Paran comes in at No. 8 ahead of No. 9 Holy Innocents’ and Greater Atlanta Christian used its recent 16-10 win over Decatur to replace the Bulldogs in the poll at No. 10.

BOYS Class 6A-7A