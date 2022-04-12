Week 10 Lacrosse Rankings

BreakingNews
In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert improved to 14-0 and is ranked No. 2 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. No. 2 Roswell recently scored a 13-12 win over No. 3 Walton and the Raiders used a 13-3 run to score a 13-7 win over No. 4 Pope. North Paulding is 13-1 and its lone loss was a 10-9 defeat to Pope and the Wolfpack sit at No. 5. Buford remains at No. 6 with Harrison jumping from No. 9 to No. 7 and Johns Creek jumping from No. 10 to No. 8 ahead of No. 9 Creekview and No. 10 Centennial. Undefeated Lovett (13-0) tops the Class A-5A boys poll with Wesleyan remaining No. 2 despite an 8-4 loss to No. 6 Marist. Blessed Trinity fell from No. 3 to No. 5 after dropping games to Lovett and No. 4 Westminster and No. 7 North Oconee, No. 8 Fellowship Christian, No. 9 Woodward Academy and No. 10 Starr’s Mill round out the top 10.

In girls Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Milton is 12-2 with no in-state losses. Creekview moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 11-0 start and Walton fell to No. 3 with its only losses coming to Milton and Class A-5A No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity. Hillgrove has won 10-straight since falling 8-6 to No. 2 Creekview and sits at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lassiter—whose only losses are to No. 2 Creekview and No. 3 Walton. Johns Creek returned to the poll at No. 6 after the poll saw a major reshuffling. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 7 and No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Roswell and No. 10 Alpharetta round out the rest of the poll. In Class A-5A, Westminster moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Blessed Trinity and Northview fell a spot to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Wesleyan. Lakeside Evans is 12-1 with no instate losses and climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 McIntosh and No. 7 St. Pius. Mt. Paran comes in at No. 8 ahead of No. 9 Holy Innocents’ and Greater Atlanta Christian used its recent 16-10 win over Decatur to replace the Bulldogs in the poll at No. 10.

BOYS Class 6A-7A

1. Lambert

2. Roswell

3. Walton

4. Pope

5. North Paulding

6. Buford

7. Harrison

8. Johns Creek

9. Creekview

10. Centennial

Class A-5A

1. Lovett

2. Wesleyan

3. King’s Ridge

4. Westminster

5. Blessed Trinity

6. McIntosh

7. North Oconee

8. Fellowship Christian

9. Woodward Academy

10. Starr’s Mill

GIRLS

Class 6A-7A

1. Milton

2. Creekview

3. Walton

4. Harrison

5. Lassiter

6. Johns Creek

7. Chattahoochee

8. North Paulding

9. Roswell

10. Alpharetta

Class A-5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Westminster

3. Northview

4. Wesleyan

5. Lakeside-Evans

6. McIntosh

7. St. Pius

8. Mt. Paran

9. Holy Innocents’

10. Greater Atlanta Christian

