Week 10 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 Lambert improved to 14-0 and is ranked No. 2 in the latest MaxPreps National poll. No. 2 Roswell recently scored a 13-12 win over No. 3 Walton and the Raiders used a 13-3 run to score a 13-7 win over No. 4 Pope. North Paulding is 13-1 and its lone loss was a 10-9 defeat to Pope and the Wolfpack sit at No. 5. Buford remains at No. 6 with Harrison jumping from No. 9 to No. 7 and Johns Creek jumping from No. 10 to No. 8 ahead of No. 9 Creekview and No. 10 Centennial. Undefeated Lovett (13-0) tops the Class A-5A boys poll with Wesleyan remaining No. 2 despite an 8-4 loss to No. 6 Marist. Blessed Trinity fell from No. 3 to No. 5 after dropping games to Lovett and No. 4 Westminster and No. 7 North Oconee, No. 8 Fellowship Christian, No. 9 Woodward Academy and No. 10 Starr’s Mill round out the top 10.
In girls Class 6A-7A, No. 1 Milton is 12-2 with no in-state losses. Creekview moved up a spot to No. 2 after its 11-0 start and Walton fell to No. 3 with its only losses coming to Milton and Class A-5A No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity. Hillgrove has won 10-straight since falling 8-6 to No. 2 Creekview and sits at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Lassiter—whose only losses are to No. 2 Creekview and No. 3 Walton. Johns Creek returned to the poll at No. 6 after the poll saw a major reshuffling. Chattahoochee comes in at No. 7 and No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Roswell and No. 10 Alpharetta round out the rest of the poll. In Class A-5A, Westminster moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 behind top-ranked Blessed Trinity and Northview fell a spot to No. 3 ahead of No. 4 Wesleyan. Lakeside Evans is 12-1 with no instate losses and climbed from No. 7 to No. 5 ahead of No. 6 McIntosh and No. 7 St. Pius. Mt. Paran comes in at No. 8 ahead of No. 9 Holy Innocents’ and Greater Atlanta Christian used its recent 16-10 win over Decatur to replace the Bulldogs in the poll at No. 10.
BOYS Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Roswell
3. Walton
4. Pope
5. North Paulding
6. Buford
7. Harrison
8. Johns Creek
9. Creekview
10. Centennial
Class A-5A
1. Lovett
2. Wesleyan
3. King’s Ridge
4. Westminster
5. Blessed Trinity
6. McIntosh
7. North Oconee
8. Fellowship Christian
9. Woodward Academy
10. Starr’s Mill
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. Creekview
3. Walton
4. Harrison
5. Lassiter
6. Johns Creek
7. Chattahoochee
8. North Paulding
9. Roswell
10. Alpharetta
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Northview
4. Wesleyan
5. Lakeside-Evans
6. McIntosh
7. St. Pius
8. Mt. Paran
9. Holy Innocents’
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
