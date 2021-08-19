ajc logo
Week 1: High school football scoreboard

Mays running back Solomon Evans (4) maneuvers against Cherokee linebacker Daniel Young (15) during the first half of play in the Corky Kell Classic football game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at West Forsyth High School. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC)
Mays running back Solomon Evans (4) maneuvers against Cherokee linebacker Daniel Young (15) during the first half of play in the Corky Kell Classic football game Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at West Forsyth High School. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC)

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High school football kicked off Wednesday with the first two matchups in the annual Corky Kell Classic, a slate of 11 metro Atlanta games culminating in a full day of football Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Maryland commit AJ Swann passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns as Cherokee defeated Mays 52-6 and Keegan Stover passed for four touchdowns in West Forsyth’s 38-8 victory over Carver-Atlanta. Westlake faces Archer and Tucker battles Dacula in Thursday’s Kell Classic matchups.

Only Buford among eight defending high school football champions starts No. 1 in the AJC’s preseason rankings. Buford will open the season at North Cobb, the No. 3 team in Class 7A, on Friday.

More than a dozen games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID. But Forest Park and Riverwood agreed to play each other Friday at Riverwood after their original games were canceled.

High school football scores

