Week 1: High school football scoreboard

High school football kicked off Wednesday with the first two matchups in the annual Corky Kell Classic, a slate of 11 metro Atlanta games culminating in a full day of football Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Maryland commit AJ Swann passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns as Cherokee defeated Mays 52-6 and Keegan Stover passed for four touchdowns in West Forsyth’s 38-8 victory over Carver-Atlanta. Westlake faces Archer and Tucker battles Dacula in Thursday’s Kell Classic matchups.
Only Buford among eight defending high school football champions starts No. 1 in the AJC’s preseason rankings. Buford will open the season at North Cobb, the No. 3 team in Class 7A, on Friday.
More than a dozen games have been canceled or postponed due to COVID. But Forest Park and Riverwood agreed to play each other Friday at Riverwood after their original games were canceled.
High school football scores