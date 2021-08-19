Week 1: High school football scoreboard

Maryland commit AJ Swann passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns as Cherokee defeated Mays 52-6 and Keegan Stover passed for four touchdowns in West Forsyth’s 38-8 victory over Carver-Atlanta. Westlake faces Archer and Tucker battles Dacula in Thursday’s Kell Classic matchups.

Only Buford among eight defending high school football champions starts No. 1 in the AJC’s preseason rankings. Buford will open the season at North Cobb, the No. 3 team in Class 7A, on Friday.