Week 1 high school football schedule

This schedule is subject to change because of COVID cancellations throughout the state.
For the high school football SCOREBOARD follow the link.
Here are the postponed games as of Wednesday. The list will be updated if any new games are delayed.
Fitzgerald at Cairo
Burke County at Benedictine
Crisp County at Tift County
Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals
Telfair County at Wheeler County
GSIC at Glascock County
Memorial Day at Savannah
Pinecrest Academy at Towns County
Randolph-Clay at Dougherty
Richmond Academy at Hancock Central
Americus-Sumter at Westover
Riverdale at North Clayton
Southeast Bulloch at Screven County
Week 1 Schedule below.
Wednesday
Cherokee at Mays (Corky Kell Classic)
West Forsyth at Carver-Atlanta (Corky Kell Classic)
Thursday
Central-Macon at Howard
North Springs at Chamblee
St. Anne Pacelli at Jordan
Tucker at Dacula (Corky Kell Classic)
Upson-Lee at LaGrange
Westlake at Archer (Corky Kell Classic)
Jonesboro at Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Friday
Adairsville at Chattooga
Alcovy at North Forsyth
Alexander at Chapel Hill
Apalachee at Winder-Barrow
Appling County at Monroe
Armuchee at King’s Academy, GA
Athens Christian at Walker
Westover at Tift County
Bacon County at Atkinson County
Baldwin at Liberty County
Banks County at Commerce
Banneker at KIPP Atlanta Charter
Berkmar at Lakeside-DeKalb
Bethlehem Christian at Strong Rock Christian
Blessed Trinity at Woodland-Stockbridge
Bowdon at Temple
Brooks County at Thomasville
Brookstone at Calvary Christian
Buford at North Cobb (Corky Kell Classic)
Bulloch Academy at Savannah Country Day
Butler at Bryan County
Callaway at Opelika, AL
Cartersville at Morrow
Cass at Dawson County
Cedartown at Denmark
Centennial at Lambert
Central Gwinnett at Discovery
Central-Talbotton at Mt. Zion, Carroll
Charlton County at Brantley County
Chattahoochee at Alpharetta
Cherokee Bluff at Johnson-Gainesville
Coahulla Creek at Northwest Whitfield
Colquitt County at Marietta
Columbia at Camden County
Columbus at Northside-Columbus
Crawford County at Taylor County
Creekside at Grayson
Creekside Christian Academy, GA at Georgia Military
Cross Creek at Evans
Dalton at Calhoun
Decatur at Dunwoody
Deerfield-Windsor at Schley County
Dooly County at Marion County
Douglass at Washington
Drew at Coffee
Druid Hills at Stone Mountain
Dunwoody at Decatur
Eagle’s Landing at Woodward Academy
East Forsyth at Ridgeland
Elbert County at Hart County
Etowah at Creekview
Fellowship Christian at Christian Heritage
Florida State at Thomas County Central
Flowery Branch at St. Pius X
Forest Park at McNair
George Walton Academy at Social Circle
Gilmer at Pickens
Glenn Hills at Therrell
Glynn Academy at McIntosh County Academy
Gordon Central at Woodland-Cartersville
Gordon Lee at Dade County
Grady at Fayette County
Greater Atlanta Christian at Lipscomb, TN
Greene County at Westside-Augusta
Greenville at Heritage-Newnan
Griffin at Spalding
Groves at Jenkins
Grovetown at Campbell
Habersham Central at Madison County
Hampton at Union Grove
Hapeville Charter at Milton
Haralson County at Pepperell
Harlem at Aquinas
Harrison at Allatoona
Hillgrove at Norcross
Hiram at South Paulding
Houston County at Perry
Jackson at Ola
Johns Creek at Gainesville (Corky Kell Classic)
Kennesaw Mountain at East Paulding
Lakeview Academy at Mt. Paran Christian
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Heritage-Catoosa
Lamar County at Pike County
Landmark Christian at Bremen
Laney at Strom Thurmond
Lanier at Dutchtown
Lanier County at Treutlen
Lassiter at River Ridge
Lithia Springs at Douglas County
Lithonia at Stephenson
Loganville at Monroe Area
Loganville Christian at Providence Christian
Long County at Berrien
Lovejoy at Mundy’s Mill
Lovett at Westminster
Luella at McIntosh
Lumpkin County at Franklin County
M. L. King at McDonough
Meadowcreek at Eagle’s Landing
Miller County at Chattahoochee County
Mt. de Sales at Jasper County/Monticello
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Wesleyan
Mt. Vernon at Whitefield Academy
New Manchester at Carrollton
Newton at Langston Hughes
North Atlanta at Wheeler
North Augusta, SC at Lakeside-Evans
North Cobb Christian at St. Francis
North Hall at Paulding County
Northeast at Jones County
Northside-Warner Robins at Veterans
Northview at Forsyth Central
Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek
Notre Dame Academy at Riverside Military
Oconee County at North Oconee
Ola at Jackson
Pataula Charter at Flint River Academy, GA
Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook
Pelham at Mitchell County
Phenix City, Ala. at Peach County
Pierce County at Brunswick
Prince Avenue at Calvary Day
Rabun County at Jefferson
Richmond Hill at Beaufort, S.C.
Rock Springs Christ. at Cross Keys
Rockdale County at Arabia Mountain
Rome at Rockmart
Rutland at Jeff Davis
Salem at Heritage-Conyers
Savannah Christian at Emanuel County Institute
Seminole County at Early County
Sequoyah at Woodstock
Shiloh at Mountain View
Sonoraville at Model
South Atlanta at Heard County
South Cobb at Locust Grove
South Forsyth at Roswell
South Gwinnett at North Paulding
Southeast Whitfield at Murray County
Southwest Georgia Academy at Baconton Charter
Spencer at B.E.S.T. Academy
Sprayberry at Riverwood
Stewart County at Barbour County, AL
Stockbridge at Southwest DeKalb
Swainsboro at Metter
Tattnall County at Claxton
Terrell County at Kendrick
Thomson at Jefferson County
Toombs County at Dodge County
Towers at Mary Persons
Trinity Christian at Athens Christian
Troup County at Harris County
Turner County at Worth County
Twiggs County at East Laurens
Union County at Fannin County
Villa Rica at Pope
Walnut Grove at Miller Grove
Ware County at Cook
Warren County at Jenkins County
West Hall at East Jackson
West Laurens at Bleckley County
Westside-Macon at Bradwell Institute
White County at Stephens County
Windsor Forest at New Hampstead
Saturday
Academy For Classical Education at First Presbyterian
Brookwood at Collins Hill (Corky Kell Classic)
Carver-Columbus at Lee County
Lowndes at Walton (Corky Kell Classic)
Macon County at Clinch County
McEachern at Kell (Corky Kell Classic)
Newnan at Starr’s Mill
North Gwinnett at Hoover, AL (Corky Kell Classic)
Northgate at Sandy Creek
Parkview at Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic)
Valdosta at Warner Robins
Wayne County at Statesboro
