Week 1 Boys Soccer Rankings

Harrison tops the state’s highest classification in the season’s first rankings and the Hoyas are 3-0 after victories over 5A No. 10 Starr’s Mill, Allatoona and Parkview. Forsyth Central, Pebblebrook, Campbell and Hillgrove round out the 7A top 5.
Dalton leads Class 6A to open the season and is ahead of Johns Creek, Riverwood, Central Gwinnett and Sprayberry. In Class 5A, Whitewater is the team to beat and leads Johnson-Gainesville, McIntosh, Veterans and Clarke Central.
Southeast Whitfield opens the year atop Class 4A with Flowery Branch, Columbus, Chestatee and Jefferson chasing. In Class 3A, Westminster is at the top ahead of GAC, Pike County, Coahulla Creek and Oconee County.
Pace Academy tops Class 2A ahead of Gordon Central, Lovett, Bremen and Union County. Georgia Military opens the season leading Class A Public ahead of ACE Charter, Atkinson County, Lake Oconee Academy and Towns County. Atlanta International tops Class A Private ahead of Holy Innocents’, St. Anne Pacelli, Wesleyan and Paideia.
Class 7A
1. Harrison
2. Forsyth Central
3. Pebblebrook
4. Campbell
5. Hillgrove
6. Peachtree Ridge
7. Norcross
8. Mountain View
9. South Forsyth
10. North Gwinnett
Class 6A
1. Dalton
2. Johns Creek
3. Riverwood
4. Central Gwinnett
5. Sprayberry
6. Lakeside-DeKalb
7. Cambridge
8. Rome
9. River Ridge
10. Lassiter
Class 5A
1. Whitewater
2. Johnson-Gainesville
3. McIntosh
4. Veterans
5. Clarke Central
6. St. Pius X
7. Woodward
8. Blessed Trinity
9. Cartersville
10. Starr’s Mill
Class 4A
1. Southeast Whitfield
2. Flowery Branch
3. Columbus
4. Chestatee
5. Jefferson
6. Marist
7. LaGrange
8. Islands
9. Perry
10. Druid Hills
Class 3A
1. Westminster
2. GAC
3. Pike County
4. Coahulla Creek
5. Oconee County
6. Morgan County
7. Savannah Arts
8. Hart County
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Tattnall County
Class 2A
1. Pace Academy
2. Gordon Central
3. Lovett
4. Bremen
5. Union County
6. Putnam County
7. Thomasville
8. Callaway
9. Pepperell
10. Dodge County
Class A Public
1. Georgia Military
2. ACE Charter
3. Atkinson County
4. Lake Oconee Academy
5. Towns County
6. Claxton
7. Dublin
8. Dalton Academy
9. Portal
10. Macon County
Class A Private
1. Atlanta International
2. Holy Innocents’
3. St. Anne Pacelli
4. Wesleyan
5. Paideia
6. Landmark Christian
7. Athens Academy
8. Walker
9. Mt. Vernon
10. Mt. Pisgah
