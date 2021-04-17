Watch: Reds baseball star wears Marist football jersey to honor Farmer

Cincinnati Reds star first baseman Joey Votto wore a Marist School football jersey in his postgame interview Friday after the Reds’ 10-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
Votto did it to honor his teammate, Kyle Farmer, a backup catcher and infielder and a former Marist quarterback. The replica jersey was No. 16, Farmer’s number when he led Marist’s football team to the Class 4A final in 2008.
“Shout out to Marist High School for sending me this and Kyle Farmer for letting me represent the glory days,’' Votto said. “He was telling me he could throw a football through those mountains over there when we were in Arizona, so shout out to Kyle Farmer and Marist High School.”
Votto was told that Farmer also appeared in the movie ’'The Blind Side’' as a quarterback. The 2009 movie was filmed in Atlanta, which is still Farmer’s residence.
Farmer is in his fifth season in the major leagues. He’s a utility player who has played every position in the majors except center field and right field. After Marist, Farmer played at Georgia and started all four seasons at shortstop.
Votto indicated that other Reds players might be wearing teammates’ jerseys as a team-bonding thing.
