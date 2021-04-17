Watch: Reds baseball star wears Marist football jersey to honor Farmer

Votto did it to honor his teammate, Kyle Farmer, a backup catcher and infielder and a former Marist quarterback. The replica jersey was No. 16, Farmer’s number when he led Marist’s football team to the Class 4A final in 2008.

“Shout out to Marist High School for sending me this and Kyle Farmer for letting me represent the glory days,’' Votto said. “He was telling me he could throw a football through those mountains over there when we were in Arizona, so shout out to Kyle Farmer and Marist High School.”