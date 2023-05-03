X

Washington-Wilkes coach Fritts retires; won region titles at 4 schools

Credit: Collin C. Chappell / AJC Special

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Sid Fritts, one of only 11 high school football coaches to win region titles at four GHSA schools, has retired at Washington-Wilkes and will be succeeded by Alex Bradford, his offensive coordinator.

Fritts’ coaching record was 263-111-2 at eight schools, four in Georgia. He won region titles at each Georgia stop – Vidalia, Rome, Elbert County and Washington Wilkes. He also won three region titles at Sequatchie County in Tennessee, his native state.

Fritts’ Washington-Wilkes teams were 9-2, 9-3 and 8-4. He had been one of three active coaches with region titles at four GHSA schools with Burke County’s Franklin Stephens and Ware County’s Jason Strickland.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

