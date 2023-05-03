Washington-Wilkes coach Fritts retires; won region titles at 4 schools

Fritts’ coaching record was 263-111-2 at eight schools, four in Georgia. He won region titles at each Georgia stop – Vidalia, Rome, Elbert County and Washington Wilkes. He also won three region titles at Sequatchie County in Tennessee, his native state.

Fritts’ Washington-Wilkes teams were 9-2, 9-3 and 8-4. He had been one of three active coaches with region titles at four GHSA schools with Burke County’s Franklin Stephens and Ware County’s Jason Strickland.