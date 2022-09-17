Walton 30, Marietta 17

“We just just focused on the next play,” Brunner said. “It paid dividends for us. Jeremy (Hecklinski) is always going to make the next play. He made some mistakes and I know he would like to have some of those back. But I don’t worry about him. We got down here and we had to make a throw and we made it. I never have fear putting the ball in his hands.”

Walton led 17-10 at the half and entering the third quarter, the Raiders got into the Marietta red zone on a pass from Hecklinski to Kaeden Gilstrap but Marietta held the Raiders to a field goal from Alex Rupp to make it a 20-10 game.

“I said it earlier, I don’t think Marietta’s record indicated how good of a team they are,” Brunner said.

Marietta led early on a 27-yard field goal from Ben Parrott early in the first quarter, but Walton kicker Alex Rupp – who made three field goals on the night – tied the game on a 38-yard field goal minutes later. Hecklinski gave the Raiders the 10-3 lead on a 15-yard pass to Wyatt Sonderman with less than a minute left in the first quarter. Hecklinski passed to Makari Bodiford for a 25-yard touchdown with 1:24 left in the second quarter to give Walton a 17-3 lead.

Following a pass-interference call on the Walton defensive secondary, Marietta got back into the game 17-10 with a 21-yard pass from McCravy to Christain Mathis on a perfect jump-ball pass in the left corner of the endzone.

On the next play following an interception from Walton defender Ayden Jackson, Marietta safety Isaiah Sanders intercepted a Hecklinski pass with 7:06 in the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown to cut into the lead 20-17 but Marietta could muster no more offensive production.

“Jackson is one of the best players in the state of Georgia,” Brunner said. “He can play on both sides of the ball and do it better than most. He had two huge interceptions that really flipped the game.”

Marietta defeated Walton 36-24 in 2020 and 42-14 last season.