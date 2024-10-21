The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

This week’s coaches are from flag football.

Stephanie Watford, Westside High School (Augusta)

From the nominator: Coach Watford has created a positive and inclusive team culture, making every player feel valued and motivated. Her passion and commitment truly make her deserving of this honor.

Positive impact on community: Her dedication is evident in the countless hours invested in practices and community engagement, where she mentors young athletes and organizes events to promote the sport.

Paul Austin, Long County High School

From the nominator: This coach truly pours into his athletes. As a former alumni and now parent, I’ve yet to find a coach that is as passionate and devoted as this coach is. His efforts have uplifted and inspired a large group of young girls to be strong, confident, and powerful in this sport and I think that is triumphant in this period of time.

Positive impact on community: Coach Austin is described as “always ready to help” and was nominated by multiple people who praise his overall community involvement.

Dray Blanton, North Clayton

From the nominator: Coach Blanton is an outstanding coach who is punctual and displays exemplary work ethics. Blanton works well with his colleagues, is a team player and gets things done on his own initiative.

Positive impact on community: Blanton collaborates with local nonprofits to create ongoing relationships, allowing players to regularly engage in meaningful volunteer activities and community projects. He also provides opportunities for holiday drive where players can be involved in toy, clothing or food drives during the holidays to give back to less fortunate families in the area.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9 a.m.