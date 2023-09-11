Vote: Week 3 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the third Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Frederick Green, Druid Hills

From the nominator: Coach Green has built the confidence of young men on the team and has given the players a sense of belonging and brotherhood. Last year, he helped over 6 football players earn scholarships - something that has never been done at Druid Hills.

Positive impact on community: Coach Green has helped organize a Food Drive and has his players handle community service projects around the school. He has a heart of gold and always goes above and beyond to make sure they succeed.

West Tankersly, Stephens County

From the nominator: Coach Tankersly has helped this Stephens County team become the first team to shut out Rabun County since Greater Atlanta Christian in 2013. The Indians (2-0) defeated mountain rival Rabun County 35-0 earlier this year. Rabun was last blanked in the first round of the 2013 Class A playoffs 34-0 by Greater Atlanta Christian. Stephens County also broke a five-game losing streak against Rabun. The Indian’s last victory against Rabun County came in 1959.

Positive impact on community: The football staff provides a youth clinic to all recreation football coaches and Coach Tankersley has organized a program where the high football players go the elementary schools to promote reading and read to the students. Football players also open car doors in car rider lines at the elementary schools.

Cam Jones, Duluth

From the nominator: Coach Jones is a member of the America Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 class of 2023. He was also a part of the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, designed to identify and train rising leaders in the football coaching profession. Coach Jones was the Gwinnett County Coach of the Year in 2021 and led Duluth to its first state playoff appearance in 35 years.

Positive impact on community: Over the past year, the Duluth High School Football team has shown an admirable commitment to giving back to their community through various initiatives. One of the standout events they participated in was Spectrum’s Family Fishing Fun Day. This event was organized by Spectrum, an organization that focuses on providing support, education, and resources to families in the Autism community within Gwinnett County and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area.

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Thursday at 9:00 a.m.