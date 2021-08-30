ajc logo
Vote: Falcons’ high school football Coach of Week

High School Sports Blog
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 hours ago

The NFL and Atlanta Falcons will recognize 10 head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama throughout the 2021 season with the Coach of the Week award, presented by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, for their work in making a difference in student-athletes lives on-and-off the field.

Nominations are accepted (click here to nominate a coach) and reviewed by the Falcons.

The season’s first three nominees are:

Read more about the coaches and vote for who you think is most deserving of the honor. (Voting is allowed once per hour and closes midday Wednesdays):

Each winning head coach will receive a grant for their program, a commemorative Falcons item and recognition from the Falcons and Atlanta Journal-Constitution at a game this season. Visit the AJC Wednesdays for final results.

