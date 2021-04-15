Valdosta not first football team GHSA has banned from playoffs

Ruled on by GHSA executive director Bill Fordham, it was big news at the time because Irwin County was the defending Class A champion, and Tift coach Gene Brodie had just won a state title himself as head coach at Central-Macon. He was in his first season at Tift, a school that he’d lead to a state title in 1983.

“We were in the wrong, and we’ll accept the penalty,’' Brodie told Gazette sports editor Gary Shelton. “What probation means is that if we do anything else wrong, we’ve had it. We aren’t going to do anything else wrong, though. It was our first scrimmage and our last.’'

Of the four teams, only Irwin County would’ve made region or state playoffs. The Indians finished 8-2 overall and 6-0 in its subregion, but Clinch County got the bid to play in the region championship game against Vidalia. Irwin had beaten both teams in the regular season.

The most memorable postseason bans have taken place in boys basketball.

Southwest-Macon, coming off a state title in 1979 with a team some considered Georgia’s best in history, played in postseason tournament that violated GHSA rules and was forced to sit out the 1980 playoffs. Milton, a 2012 champion, was banned from the 2013 playoffs because of recruiting violations.

Valdosta has appealed the penalties, which include $7,500 in fines. The GHSA cited Valdosta for recruiting players and lack of institutional control and declared five players ineligible.