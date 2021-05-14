Valdosta cancels board meeting to reconsider Propst firing

That suggests that the votes to overturn last month’s board decision to fire Propst were not there.

On Tuesday, school board member Warren Lee made a motion at a regularly scheduled board meeting to revisit Propst’s contract, leading to speculation that Lee had persuaded at least a couple of board members to reconsider. Propst was ousted by a 5-3 vote, with Lee in support of retaining Propst, on April 27.