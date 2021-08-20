ajc logo
X

UPDATED: Week 1 high school football schedule

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

This schedule is subject to change because of COVID cancellations throughout the state.

For the high school football SCOREBOARD follow the link.

Here are the postponed games as of Friday The list will be updated if any new games are delayed.

Armuchee vs. King’s Academy

Fitzgerald at Cairo

Burke County at Benedictine

Crisp County at Tift County

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals

Telfair County at Wheeler County

GSIC at Glascock County

Memorial Day at Savannah

Pinecrest Academy at Towns County

Randolph-Clay at Dougherty

Richmond Academy at Hancock Central

Sprayberry at Riverwood

Americus-Sumter at Westover

Riverdale at North Clayton

Gilmer at Pickens

Southeast Bulloch at Screven County

Week 1 Schedule below.

Wednesday

Cherokee 52, Mays 6 (Corky Kell Classic)

West Forsyth 38, Carver-Atlanta 8 (Corky Kell Classic)

Thursday

Howard 16, Central-Macon 7

Chamblee 59, North Springs 21

Dacula 32, Tucker 7 (Corky Kell Classic)

LaGrange 24, Upson-Lee 6

Westlake 29, Archer 14 (Corky Kell Classic)

Friday

Adairsville at Chattooga

Alcovy at North Forsyth

Alexander at Chapel Hill

Apalachee at Winder-Barrow

Appling County at Monroe

Athens Christian at Walker

Westover at Tift County

Bacon County at Atkinson County

Baldwin at Liberty County

Banks County at Commerce

Banneker at KIPP Atlanta Charter

Berkmar at Lakeside-DeKalb

Bethlehem Christian at Strong Rock Christian

Blessed Trinity at Woodland-Stockbridge

Bowdon at Temple

Brooks County at Thomasville

Brookstone at Calvary Christian

Buford at North Cobb (Corky Kell Classic)

Bulloch Academy at Savannah Country Day

Butler at Bryan County

Callaway at Opelika, AL

Cartersville at Morrow

Cass at Dawson County

Cedartown at Denmark

Centennial at Lambert

Central Gwinnett at Discovery

Central-Talbotton at Mt. Zion, Carroll

Charlton County at Brantley County

Chattahoochee at Alpharetta

Cherokee Bluff at Johnson-Gainesville

Coahulla Creek at Northwest Whitfield

Colquitt County at Marietta

Columbia at Camden County

Columbus at Northside-Columbus

Crawford County at Taylor County

Creekside at Grayson

Creekside Christian Academy, GA at Georgia Military

Cross Creek at Evans

Dalton at Calhoun

Decatur at Dunwoody

Deerfield-Windsor at Schley County

Dooly County at Marion County

Douglass at Washington

Drew at Coffee

Druid Hills at Stone Mountain

Dunwoody at Decatur

Eagle’s Landing at Woodward Academy

East Forsyth at Ridgeland

Elbert County at Hart County

Etowah at Creekview

Fellowship Christian at Christian Heritage

Florida State at Thomas County Central

Flowery Branch at St. Pius X

Forest Park at McNair

George Walton Academy at Social Circle

Glenn Hills at Therrell

Glynn Academy at McIntosh County Academy

Gordon Central at Woodland-Cartersville

Gordon Lee at Dade County

Grady at Fayette County

Greater Atlanta Christian at Lipscomb, TN

Greene County at Westside-Augusta

Greenville at Heritage-Newnan

Griffin at Spalding

Groves at Jenkins

Grovetown at Campbell

Habersham Central at Madison County

Hampton at Union Grove

Hapeville Charter at Milton

Haralson County at Pepperell

Harlem at Aquinas

Harrison at Allatoona

Hillgrove at Norcross

Hiram at South Paulding

Houston County at Perry

Jackson at Ola

Johns Creek at Gainesville (Corky Kell Classic)

Kennesaw Mountain at East Paulding

Lakeview Academy at Mt. Paran Christian

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Heritage-Catoosa

Lamar County at Pike County

Landmark Christian at Bremen

Laney at Strom Thurmond

Lanier at Dutchtown

Lanier County at Treutlen

Lassiter at River Ridge

Lithia Springs at Douglas County

Lithonia at Stephenson

Loganville at Monroe Area

Loganville Christian at Providence Christian

Long County at Berrien

Lovejoy at Mundy’s Mill

Lovett at Westminster

Luella at McIntosh

Lumpkin County at Franklin County

M. L. King at McDonough

Meadowcreek at Eagle’s Landing

Miller County at Chattahoochee County

Mt. de Sales at Jasper County/Monticello

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Wesleyan

Mt. Vernon at Whitefield Academy

New Manchester at Carrollton

Newton at Langston Hughes

North Atlanta at Wheeler

North Augusta, SC at Lakeside-Evans

North Cobb Christian at St. Francis

North Hall at Paulding County

Northeast at Jones County

Northside-Warner Robins at Veterans

Northview at Forsyth Central

Northwest Whitfield at Coahulla Creek

Notre Dame Academy at Riverside Military

Oconee County at North Oconee

Ola at Jackson

Pataula Charter at Flint River Academy, GA

Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook

Pelham at Mitchell County

Phenix City, Ala. at Peach County

Pierce County at Brunswick

Prince Avenue at Calvary Day

Rabun County at Jefferson

Richmond Hill at Beaufort, S.C.

Rock Springs Christ. at Cross Keys

Rockdale County at Arabia Mountain

Rome at Rockmart

Rutland at Jeff Davis

Salem at Heritage-Conyers

Savannah Christian at Emanuel County Institute

Seminole County at Early County

Sequoyah at Woodstock

Shiloh at Mountain View

Sonoraville at Model

South Atlanta at Heard County

South Cobb at Locust Grove

South Forsyth at Roswell

South Gwinnett at North Paulding

Southeast Whitfield at Murray County

Southwest Georgia Academy at Baconton Charter

Spencer at B.E.S.T. Academy

Stewart County at Barbour County, AL

Stockbridge at Southwest DeKalb

Swainsboro at Metter

Tattnall County at Claxton

Terrell County at Kendrick

Thomson at Jefferson County

Toombs County at Dodge County

Towers at Mary Persons

Trinity Christian at Athens Christian

Troup County at Harris County

Turner County at Worth County

Twiggs County at East Laurens

Union County at Fannin County

Villa Rica at Pope

Walnut Grove at Miller Grove

Ware County at Cook

Warren County at Jenkins County

West Hall at East Jackson

West Laurens at Bleckley County

Westside-Macon at Bradwell Institute

White County at Stephens County

Windsor Forest at New Hampstead

Saturday

Academy For Classical Education at First Presbyterian

Brookwood at Collins Hill (Corky Kell Classic)

Carver-Columbus at Lee County

Lowndes at Walton (Corky Kell Classic)

Macon County at Clinch County

McEachern at Kell (Corky Kell Classic)

Newnan at Starr’s Mill

North Gwinnett at Hoover, AL (Corky Kell Classic)

Northgate at Sandy Creek

Parkview at Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic)

Valdosta at Warner Robins

Wayne County at Statesboro

In Other News
1
Views of 2021 season from media across Georgia
2
4 Questions with Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory
3
National rankings: Grayson, Collins Hill, Lowndes lead Georgia teams
4
List: Teams that played in Corky Kell Classic and went on to win state...
5
Corky Kell Classic: Dacula 32, Tucker 7

About the Author

Score Atlanta
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top